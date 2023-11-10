 Skip to main content

Apple to appeal EU ruling that forces company to make changes to the ‘gatekeeper’ App Store and iMessage

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 10 2023 - 6:18 am PT
0 Comments

In a perhaps unsurprising move, Bloomberg reports Apple is set to appeal to the European Union about the inclusion of its App Store and iMessage services in the Digital Markets Act.

The EU has deemed the App Store and iMessage as gatekeeper monopoly services, which will require Apple to make changes like allowing alternatives to In-App Purchases, app sideloading, and more.

Bloomberg says Apple will object to the inclusion of iMessage as a gatekeeper service (following earlier comments that the service is not big enough in Europe to qualify), and debate exactly what slice of the App Store is under regulation.

The appeal has not yet been formally filed; the deadline for companies to challenge is next Thursday, November 16. We’ll know about Apple’s counterarguments then.

Whether valid or not, an appeal does not delay the implementation of the rules. The Digital Markets Act requires Apple to bring its services into compliance by March 2024. As noted by TechCrunch earlier this week, Apple admitted in a Form 10-K filing that it expects to make changes that will materially impact the App Store business model.

Late last year, it was reported that Apple engineers were already preparing for the new legislation with software changes planned for the iOS 17 release cycle. This includes supporting third-party app stores and iOS app sideloading for the first time, at least for Apple customers in the European Union.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.