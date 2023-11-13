The early Black Friday Apple deals are here, with one of the best prices ever on Apple’s M2 Mac mini leading the pack. It drops down to $500 following a $99 discount, with the same pre-Thanksgiving Week savings applying to Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic iPad Pro charging at $89. Not to mention, Anker’s recent Prime 240W USB-C charging station at just $110. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini is finally back in stock, now also $99 off

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock, and better yet with an early Black Friday discount attached. Now selling for $500, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $99 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. The savings are matched over at B&H, where you’ll also be able to step up to the elevated 512GB model at $699, down from $799. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple Pencil 2 with magnetic iPad Pro charging down to $89

The recent Apple Pencil with USB-C has been a laughing stock since its announcement last month, and now to make matters worse we’re tracking an early Black Friday Apple discount on the flagship Apple Pencil 2. Amazon is marking down the most capable iPad stylus in Apple’s arsenal to $89 shipped. It’s $40 off the usual $129 price tag, matching the second-best discount we’ve seen in the process. Today’s price cut is also one of the first discounts in months, notably coming within $4 of the all-time low from back in June. It’s also just $10 more than the new USB-C charging version – making the wireless-enabled model an even better value.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini. On top of the wireless charging, it also stands out from the new USB-C counterpart with pressure sensitivity tech.

Early Black Friday discount takes 40% off Anker’s Prime 240W USB-C charger

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new Prime 240W USB-C Charging Station for its best price yet. The recent debut is now dropping lower than ever before, landing at $109.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer lands with $90 in savings attached as one of the first chances to save so far. It’s $40 below our previous mention, as well. This is one of my personal favorite chargers on the market, and our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review takes a closer look at why.

Anker’s new 240W Power Station launched earlier this fall as one of its most capable chargers to date. That total 240W of juice can be leveraged across four different devices, thanks to a trio of USB-C slots and a USB-A port for good measure. Anker’s own in-house charging tech like its ActiveShield 2.0 monitoring adds a little peace of mind for not overheating when maxing out its capacity, and comes joined by ports that can automatically handle charging plugged in devices at their maximum rate.

