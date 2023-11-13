How to get an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Apple Watch Series 9 for (almost) free if you exercise

For years, John Hancock has made the Apple Watch available for (almost) free to customers participating in its Vitality Plus life insurance program. Now, this offer has been expanded to include the latest Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the Apple Watch SE.

Through the Vitality program, John Hancock allows life insurance customers to earn “points” as rewards for regular exercise. Those points can then be applied towards the monthly payment for a new Apple Watch.

The program requires that Vitality customers make an initial payment of $25 plus tax for their Apple Watch hardware. The remaining balance is then divided into monthly payments over 24 months, the balance of which can be reduced to as low as $0 with “regular exercise.”

Here’s how it works:

Register for your Vitality member account and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR)

Order your Apple Watch for an initial payment of $25.

Walk, run, bike, swim or do any number of exercises that qualify as Standard or Advanced workouts in the program and earn Vitality Points that go toward your monthly watch payments.

Monthly payments are based on the number of Vitality Points you earn each month from qualifying activities over a 24-month period.

For the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, here’s a breakdown of monthly payments based on how many points you earn in that month:

Zero points: $15.50 per month

240 points: $12.25 per month

360 points: $7 per month

500 points: $0 per month

And for the Apple Watch SE:

Zero points: $9.25 per month

240 points: $7.25 per month

360 points: $4.25 per month

500 points: $0.00 per month

Completing a “Standard” workout earns you 20 points per day. Here’s what constitutes a Standard workout in the eyes of John Hancock:

Step count: 10,000

Active calories: Threshold based on Health app data

Heart rate: 60% of max heart rate for 30 minutes

Completing an “Advanced workout” earns 30 points per day:

Step count: 15,000

Active calories: Threshold based on Health app data

Heart rate: 60% of max heart rate for 45 minutes

If you’re interested, you can head to the John Hancock website to learn more and sign up today. The Apple Watch offer is available to Vitality Plus life insurance customers only.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.