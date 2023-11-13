One of the main new features of the iPhone 15 Pro is the Action Button, which has replaced the classic Mute Switch with a new customizable button that can do pretty much whatever the user wants. Now that the iPhone 15 Pro has been available for a while, we want to know more about how you’ve been using the Action Button.

How I use the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Before the iPhone 15 Pro was announced, I was a bit worried about the rumors of the Action Button replacing the Mute Switch because that was one of my favorite parts of the iPhone. I could easily mute and unmute my phone simply by swiping my finger on the switch without looking at it. It wasn’t a life-changing feature, but I always enjoyed having it.

Now that the Action Button is here, and I’ve been using my iPhone 15 Pro Max for over a month, I have a few thoughts about it.

Moving from the Mute Switch to the Action Button wasn’t as terrible as I thought. At first, it was, but now I’m used to pressing the button and identifying the haptic feedback to know when the phone has been muted or unmuted. It wasn’t a big deal.

But the Action Button is more than that, and I tried to exploit its full potential. Users can choose from various options, including enabling or disabling a Focus Mode, turning the flashlight on or off, recording a voice memo, opening the camera or any other app, and even running Shortcuts – which makes the possibilities endless.

But at the end of the day, I realized I always forget to use the Action Button to run my chosen action. I tried using it to open the camera, but most of the time, I opened it from the Lock Screen. I’ve also tried using it with Shortcuts (Halide has some really cool actions available), but I also forget to interact with the button.

Things I don’t like

One thing that bothers me about the Action Button, especially on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is how difficult it is to reach and press with just one hand. I also find the button too small, and I often mistakenly press the Volume Up button instead of the Action Button.

I’d also like to have more customization options for it. For example, I’d love to be able to set different actions for a long press and double click (just like the Side Button that can trigger Siri and open the Wallet app).

Have you been using the Action Button?

Replacing the Mute Switch with the Action Button was certainly a good idea. While I don’t take advantage of mine, I’ve seen a lot of people who use it all the time to run some cool Shortcuts. And I know a lot of iPhone users who always keep it in Silent Mode, so having the Mute Switch was pointless for them anyway.

Of course, there’s room for improvement, and I hope to see these improvements soon – either with software updates or new hardware. What about you? Do you use the Action Button regularly? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and the comments section below.