iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max come with a new Action Button, which replaces the mute/ring switch and lets users mute the phone, open apps, turn on the flashlight, and even run Shortcuts when pressed. Officially, there’s no API for third-party apps to use the Action Button for in-app interactions, but the popular camera app Halide has found a way to control the app using the Action Button.

With its latest update, Halide is bringing in-app interactions with the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. 9to5Mac was invited to try out the new feature in advance, and it does indeed work as promised – but there are a few things to keep in mind.

According to Halide, the in-app interactions work thanks to a custom shortcut that users must set in the Action Button settings before choosing which in-app action they want. There are multiple actions available to open the app, switch between lenses, toggle exposure and focus modes, enable or disable RAW, switch between resolutions, and capture photos.

Pressing the Action Button when Halide is open will trigger the in-app action you have chosen. Personally, I think the most useful actions are switching between lenses and enabling or disabling RAW without having to touch the screen. There’s also a shortcut that opens a multi-option menu when you press the Action Button, although it’s not compatible with in-app actions.

The downside for some people is that the only way to use the in-app actions is to set the Action Button to open Halide, so there’s no way to take advantage of the new feature without interfering with how the Action Button works when Halide isn’t in use.

In addition to the new feature, the latest Halide update also improves support for the new iPhones, especially when using the 5x lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. You can download Halide for free on the App Store. However, the app requires a license, which costs $2.99 per month or $11.99 per year. Optionally, you can pay for a lifetime license for $59.99.

