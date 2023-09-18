Halide adds support for Zero Shutter Lag and other iOS 17 features

Apple released iOS 17 to the public on Monday, and in addition to many new features such as StandBy Mode and NameDrop, the update also brings new APIs for third-party apps. We’ve highlighted multiple apps that are already taking advantage of these new APIs, and Halide is one of them. Read on as we detail what’s new with the update.

Halide 1.12 adds iOS 17 support

As detailed by Halide in a blog post, version 1.12 brings support for many new iOS 17 camera APIs, one of which is Zero Shutter Lag.

Typically, when you take a photo, there’s a delay between what you see on the screen and the image that the sensor captures. But with iOS 17, apps can constantly capture photos in the background so that when you press the shutter button, it chooses one to match what you saw on the screen.

“While the delay seems small, it can be enough to throw off a perfect shot. This is why, last year, we asked Apple to offer Zero Shutter Lag, and we’re super excited to see it launch,” Halide explains.

Another new iOS 17 feature supported by Halide is Prioritizing Responsiveness. When activated, the app detects when the user takes a rapid sequence of photos to reduce the post-processing of the images, ensuring that you capture every moment without overloading your iPhone’s processor.

Halide update also improves HDR support and comes with multiple bug fixes. Of course, the new version includes early support for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Try it now

You can download Halide for free on the App Store. However, the app requires a license, which costs $2.99 per month or $11.99 per year. Optionally, you can pay for a lifetime license for $59.99.

It’s worth noting that although Halide works with iOS 14 or later, you need an iPhone running iOS 17 to take advantage of all the new features.