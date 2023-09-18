The best iOS 17 apps with interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more

iOS 17 is here and one of the headlining changes makes Home Screen widgets significantly more powerful. With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, widgets now support full interactivity. This addresses one of the biggest feature requests from users since widgets first came to the iPhone with iOS 14 in 2020.
Third-party developers have been hard at work adopting iOS 17’s support for interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more. Head below for a complete rundown…
We’ll be updating this post regularly with new additions. This list is current as of September 18, 2023.
Widgetsmith
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Widgetsmith on the App Store
Timery
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Download Timery for Toggl on the App Store
Things 3
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Download Things 3 on the App Store
Dark Noise
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Dark Noise on the App Store
Carrot Weather
- Completely redesigned Apple Watch app
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Download Carrot Weather on the App Store
Rise Sleep
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- All-new iPad app
Download Rise Sleep on the App Store
Flighty – Live Flight Tracker
- All new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Flighty on the App Store
Overcast
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
Download Overcast on the App Store
Weather Strip
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Weather Strip on the App Store
WaterMinder
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Completely re-written Apple Watch app with new design, Smart Stack widgets, and more
Download WaterMinder on the App Store
LookUp: English dictionary
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Completely redesigned Apple Watch app
Download LookUp: English Dictionary on the App Store
Focused Work
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Live Activities
- StandBy widgets on iOS 17
- Spotlight Search support
Download Focused Work: Pomodoro Timer on the App Store
Please Don’t Rain
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Revamped UI
Download Please Don’t Rain on the App Store
CardPointers
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- All-new Apple Watch app
Download CardPointers 5 on the App Store
Heart Analyzer
- New iPad app
- All-new Apple Watch app
- Revamped widgets on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch
Download Heart Analyzer on the App Store
Broadcasts
- All-new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Nearby AirDrop support for initiating SharePlay
Download Broadcasts on the App Store
Mayo Studio
- Contact Poster generation
Download Mayo Studio on the App Store
YT Tracker and Social Widget
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download SocialWidget on the App Store
Download YouTube Tracker on the App Store
Fin – Budget Tracker
- Smart Stack widgets on watchOS 10
- Robust support for TipKit
Download Fin – Budget Tracker on the App Store
Calory: Calorie Counter Macros
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- Revamped Apple Watch app
Download Calory: Calorie Counter Macros on the App Store
Thwip: Soundboard
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Thwip: Soundboard on the App Store
RainViewer
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- StandBy widgets on iOS 17
- Revamped Live Activities support
Download RainViewer on the App Store
Peak: Fitness Widgets
- All-new iPad app
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- StandBy widgets on iOS 17
Download Peak: Fitness Widgets on the App Store
Time’s Up! – Visual Timer
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- Live Activities support
Download Time’s Up! on the App Store
Pup to Date – Puppy Schedule
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets
Download Pup to Date on the App Store
Söka: Bucket Lists Made Easy
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- All-new companion app for Apple Watch
- Collaborative bucket lists with iCloud
Download Söka on the App Store
Cheatsheet Notes Widgets
- iPhone StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
- Widgets on watchOS 10
- Shortcuts support on watchOS 10
Download Cheetsheet Notes on the App Store
Focus – Productivity Timer
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
- Widgets on watchOS 10
Download Focus – Productivity Timer on the App Store
SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Interactive widgets on iOS 17
- iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
- Widgets on watchOS 10
Download SmartGym on the App Store
Crouton: Cooking Companion
- Interactive Live Activities
- All-new Apple Watch app
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Crouton: Cooking Companion on the App Store
Dice Roll
- Interactive widgets in iOS 17
- StandBy widgets in iOS 17
Download Dice Roll on the App Store
Countdown – Pretty Progress
- iPadOS 17 Lock Screen widgets
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets for watchOS 10
Download Countdown – Pretty Progress on the App Store
Copilot: Track and Budget Money
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
Download Copilot on the App Store
Glucomate: Glucose Tracker
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- A brand new iPad app
- Completely revamped Apple Watch
Download Glucomate on the App Store
World Clock Widgets
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets
Download World Clock Widgets on the App Store
Pedometer++
- Completely revamped Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
Download Pedometer++ on the App Store
OmniFocus
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Learn more in the OmniGroup’s blog post
Ruby – News & Reading
- Completely rewritten app
- New Apple Watch app with watchOS 10 design focus
Download Ruby – News & Reading on the App Store
Budget Flow: Expense Tracker
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Download Budget Flow on the App Store
Fantastical Calendar
- Interactive widgets for iOS 17
- Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
- StandBy widgets for iOS 17
- Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17
Download Fantastical Calendar on the App Store
