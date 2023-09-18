 Skip to main content

The best iOS 17 apps with interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 18 2023 - 10:58 am PT
iOS 17 is here and one of the headlining changes makes Home Screen widgets significantly more powerful. With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, widgets now support full interactivity. This addresses one of the biggest feature requests from users since widgets first came to the iPhone with iOS 14 in 2020.

Third-party developers have been hard at work adopting iOS 17’s support for interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more. Head below for a complete rundown…

We’ll be updating this post regularly with new additions. This list is current as of September 18, 2023.

Widgetsmith

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Widgetsmith on the App Store

Timery

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Timery for Toggl on the App Store

Things 3

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Things 3 on the App Store

Dark Noise

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Dark Noise on the App Store

Carrot Weather

  • Completely redesigned Apple Watch app
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Carrot Weather on the App Store

Rise Sleep

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • All-new iPad app

Download Rise Sleep on the App Store

Flighty – Live Flight Tracker

  • All new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Flighty on the App Store

Overcast

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Download Overcast on the App Store

Weather Strip

  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Weather Strip on the App Store

WaterMinder

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Completely re-written Apple Watch app with new design, Smart Stack widgets, and more

Download WaterMinder on the App Store

LookUp: English dictionary

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Completely redesigned Apple Watch app

Download LookUp: English Dictionary on the App Store

Focused Work

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Live Activities
  • StandBy widgets on iOS 17
  • Spotlight Search support

Download Focused Work: Pomodoro Timer on the App Store

Please Don’t Rain

  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Revamped UI

Download Please Don’t Rain on the App Store

CardPointers

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • All-new Apple Watch app

Download CardPointers 5 on the App Store

Heart Analyzer

  • New iPad app
  • All-new Apple Watch app
  • Revamped widgets on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Download Heart Analyzer on the App Store

Broadcasts

  • All-new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Nearby AirDrop support for initiating SharePlay

Download Broadcasts on the App Store

Mayo Studio

  • Contact Poster generation

Download Mayo Studio on the App Store

YT Tracker and Social Widget

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download SocialWidget on the App Store

Download YouTube Tracker on the App Store

Fin – Budget Tracker

  • Smart Stack widgets on watchOS 10
  • Robust support for TipKit

Download Fin – Budget Tracker on the App Store

Calory: Calorie Counter Macros

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • Revamped Apple Watch app

Download Calory: Calorie Counter Macros on the App Store

Thwip: Soundboard

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Thwip: Soundboard on the App Store

RainViewer

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets on iOS 17
  • Revamped Live Activities support

Download RainViewer on the App Store

Peak: Fitness Widgets

  • All-new iPad app
  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets on iOS 17

Download Peak: Fitness Widgets on the App Store

Time’s Up! – Visual Timer

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • Live Activities support

Download Time’s Up! on the App Store

Pup to Date – Puppy Schedule

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets

Download Pup to Date on the App Store

Söka: Bucket Lists Made Easy

  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • All-new companion app for Apple Watch
  • Collaborative bucket lists with iCloud

Download Söka on the App Store

Cheatsheet Notes Widgets

  • iPhone StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
  • Widgets on watchOS 10
  • Shortcuts support on watchOS 10

Download Cheetsheet Notes on the App Store

Focus – Productivity Timer

  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
  • Widgets on watchOS 10

Download Focus – Productivity Timer on the App Store

SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts

  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Interactive widgets on iOS 17
  • iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17
  • Widgets on watchOS 10

Download SmartGym on the App Store

Crouton: Cooking Companion

  • Interactive Live Activities
  • All-new Apple Watch app
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Crouton: Cooking Companion on the App Store

Dice Roll

  • Interactive widgets in iOS 17
  • StandBy widgets in iOS 17

Download Dice Roll on the App Store

Countdown – Pretty Progress

  • iPadOS 17 Lock Screen widgets
  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets for watchOS 10

Download Countdown – Pretty Progress on the App Store

Copilot: Track and Budget Money

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Download Copilot on the App Store

Glucomate: Glucose Tracker

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • A brand new iPad app
  • Completely revamped Apple Watch

Download Glucomate on the App Store

World Clock Widgets

  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets

Download World Clock Widgets on the App Store

Pedometer++

  • Completely revamped Apple Watch app for watchOS 10
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Pedometer++ on the App Store

OmniFocus

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Learn more in the OmniGroup’s blog post

Ruby – News & Reading

  • Completely rewritten app
  • New Apple Watch app with watchOS 10 design focus

Download Ruby – News & Reading on the App Store

Budget Flow: Expense Tracker

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Budget Flow on the App Store

Fantastical Calendar

  • Interactive widgets for iOS 17
  • Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch
  • StandBy widgets for iOS 17
  • Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Fantastical Calendar on the App Store

