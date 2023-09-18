The best iOS 17 apps with interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more

iOS 17 is here and one of the headlining changes makes Home Screen widgets significantly more powerful. With iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, widgets now support full interactivity. This addresses one of the biggest feature requests from users since widgets first came to the iPhone with iOS 14 in 2020.

Third-party developers have been hard at work adopting iOS 17’s support for interactive widgets, StandBy support, and more. Head below for a complete rundown…

We’ll be updating this post regularly with new additions. This list is current as of September 18, 2023.

Widgetsmith

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Widgetsmith on the App Store

Timery

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Timery for Toggl on the App Store

Things 3

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Things 3 on the App Store

Dark Noise

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Dark Noise on the App Store

Carrot Weather

Completely redesigned Apple Watch app

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Carrot Weather on the App Store

Rise Sleep

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

All-new iPad app

Download Rise Sleep on the App Store

Flighty – Live Flight Tracker

All new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Flighty on the App Store

Overcast

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Download Overcast on the App Store

Weather Strip

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Weather Strip on the App Store

WaterMinder

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Completely re-written Apple Watch app with new design, Smart Stack widgets, and more

Download WaterMinder on the App Store

LookUp: English dictionary

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Completely redesigned Apple Watch app

Download LookUp: English Dictionary on the App Store

Focused Work

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Live Activities

StandBy widgets on iOS 17

Spotlight Search support

Download Focused Work: Pomodoro Timer on the App Store

Please Don’t Rain

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Revamped UI

Download Please Don’t Rain on the App Store

CardPointers

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

All-new Apple Watch app

Download CardPointers 5 on the App Store

Heart Analyzer

New iPad app

All-new Apple Watch app

Revamped widgets on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

Download Heart Analyzer on the App Store

Broadcasts

All-new Apple Watch app for watchOS 10

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Nearby AirDrop support for initiating SharePlay

Download Broadcasts on the App Store

Mayo Studio

Contact Poster generation

Download Mayo Studio on the App Store

YT Tracker and Social Widget

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download SocialWidget on the App Store

Download YouTube Tracker on the App Store

Fin – Budget Tracker

Smart Stack widgets on watchOS 10

Robust support for TipKit

Download Fin – Budget Tracker on the App Store

Calory: Calorie Counter Macros

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

Revamped Apple Watch app

Download Calory: Calorie Counter Macros on the App Store

Thwip: Soundboard

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Thwip: Soundboard on the App Store

RainViewer

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

StandBy widgets on iOS 17

Revamped Live Activities support

Download RainViewer on the App Store

Peak: Fitness Widgets

All-new iPad app

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

StandBy widgets on iOS 17

Download Peak: Fitness Widgets on the App Store

Time’s Up! – Visual Timer

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

Live Activities support

Download Time’s Up! on the App Store

Pup to Date – Puppy Schedule

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets

Download Pup to Date on the App Store

Söka: Bucket Lists Made Easy

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

All-new companion app for Apple Watch

Collaborative bucket lists with iCloud

Download Söka on the App Store

Cheatsheet Notes Widgets

iPhone StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17

Widgets on watchOS 10

Shortcuts support on watchOS 10

Download Cheetsheet Notes on the App Store

Focus – Productivity Timer

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17

Widgets on watchOS 10

Download Focus – Productivity Timer on the App Store

SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Interactive widgets on iOS 17

iPad Lock Screen widgets for iPadOS 17

Widgets on watchOS 10

Download SmartGym on the App Store

Crouton: Cooking Companion

Interactive Live Activities

All-new Apple Watch app

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Crouton: Cooking Companion on the App Store

Dice Roll

Interactive widgets in iOS 17

StandBy widgets in iOS 17

Download Dice Roll on the App Store

Countdown – Pretty Progress

iPadOS 17 Lock Screen widgets

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets for watchOS 10

Download Countdown – Pretty Progress on the App Store

Copilot: Track and Budget Money

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Download Copilot on the App Store

Glucomate: Glucose Tracker

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

A brand new iPad app

Completely revamped Apple Watch

Download Glucomate on the App Store

World Clock Widgets

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets

Download World Clock Widgets on the App Store

Pedometer++

Completely revamped Apple Watch app for watchOS 10

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Download Pedometer++ on the App Store

OmniFocus

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Learn more in the OmniGroup’s blog post

Ruby – News & Reading

Completely rewritten app

New Apple Watch app with watchOS 10 design focus

Download Ruby – News & Reading on the App Store

Budget Flow: Expense Tracker

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Budget Flow on the App Store

Fantastical Calendar

Interactive widgets for iOS 17

Smart Stack widgets on Apple Watch

StandBy widgets for iOS 17

Lock Screen widgets on iPadOS 17

Download Fantastical Calendar on the App Store