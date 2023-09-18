You can now subscribe to new 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plans

Apple on Monday released multiple software updates, including iOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10. But there’s another update coming from Apple today, and this one is for iCloud. From now on, iCloud users can subscribe to the new 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plans to get more storage for photos, videos, documents, and data.

6TB and 12TB tiers now available for iCloud users

Last week, during Apple’s special event, the company announced new storage tiers for iCloud. Users will have the option of choosing between two additional iCloud+ plans, one with 6TB of storage and the other with 2TB of storage. Previously, the maximum iCloud storage option available was 2TB.

These are now all the iCloud+ subscription options:

50GB: $0.99/month

200GB: $2.99/month

2TB: $9.99/month

6TB: $29.99/month

12TB: $59.99/month

According to Apple, the new tiers are a “perfect complement” for owners of the latest iPhones, which can take 48-megapixel ProRAW photos. A single image in this format can weigh around 75MB. The new storage tiers are also great for people who constantly shoot 4K video with their iPhone.

Unfortunately, the free version of iCloud still only offers 5GB of storage. When you pay for iCloud storage, you also get access to iCloud+ features such as iCloud Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domain, Family Sharing, and HomeKit Secure Video.

It’s worth noting that you can share iCloud storage with your family when you pay for iCloud+. Interestingly, you can also combine 2TB Apple One with 12TB iCloud+ for a total of 14TB storage, as noted by 9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo.

How to upgrade

In order to upgrade your iCloud plan, go to the iCloud settings on your Apple device running the latest versions of iOS or macOS, and then look for the Manage Storage option. You can find more details about iCloud+ on the Apple website.