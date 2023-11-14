 Skip to main content

TaskRabbit competitor being tested by Uber in two US cities

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Nov 14 2023 - 4:25 am PT
TaskRabbit competitor Uber Tasks | Ikea bookcase instructions and parts

A TaskRabbit competitor dubbed Uber Tasks is being tested in two US cities by the ride-sharing company, as it seeks to address slowing revenue growth …

Bloomberg reports that the test is currently a very small-scale one, running only in Fort Myers, Florida, and Edmonton, Alberta.

Uber Technologies Inc. is launching a mini-pilot program for a TaskRabbit-like service that will let app users hire people to complete various household tasks, part of an effort by the ride-hailing company to expand beyond driving and deliveries.

During the initial test of the program, drivers and couriers on Uber’s app can opt in to help customers with small home projects, including furniture assembly, in-home laundry and lawn mowing, the company said Monday.

The number of tasks offered is also very limited, with others listed as snow removal, packing or unpacking, holiday decorating, yard cleanup, and garden maintenance.

Uber describes it as a way to help drivers increase their earnings.

“This small pilot is the newest way for drivers and couriers to put their skills to work and earn on their own schedule,” an Uber spokesperson said. “We’re always thinking about how to bring people more ways to earn with Uber.”

Cynics might see it more as a way to boost its own finances. The company last week reported its slowest revenue growth for two-and-a-half years, and missed analyst expectations.

Photo: Semyon Borisov/Unsplash

