As Black Friday inches closer, the best Apple deals continue with a $200 price cut on Apple’s M2 Max Mac Studio. It comes joined by one of the official Apple Watch USB-C fast chargers at $22, as well as the companion Smart Keyboard Folio for 10.2-inch iPad at $79. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on Apple’s M2 Max Mac Studio

The early Black Friday deals are carrying over to Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio today, courtesy of a discount at B&H. It now sells for $1,799 shipped and is dropping from the usual $1,999 price tag for one of the first times. This matches the all-time low from back in September and is only the second chance to lock in this best-ever price. While you’ll have to do your shopping over at the authorized Apple retailer Expercom, today’s savings also continue over to some higher-end models that are as much as $440 off elevated configurations.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU. It sits within the same taller form factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Score an official Apple Watch USB-C fast charger for $22

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger for $22. Down from the usual $29 going rate, today’s offer is now landing as the second-best offer of the year. It matches our previous mention from back in September and also lands at within $2 of the all-time low from July. If you can live with the USB-A model, there’s an even more affordable $20 sale price tag to lock in.

If you’re not going to be upgrading to the new Series 9 but still want to feel like you have a new wearable on your wrist, upgrading its charging speed is definitely an option. Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster than the typical cord. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here.

Pair your 10.2-inch iPad with the companion Smart Keyboard Folio

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Smart Keyboard for the 10.2-inch iPad at the best price ever. The iPad accessory now sells for $79 shipped, dropping from its usual $159 price tag in the process. This is 50% off and clocking in at $1 under the previous all-time low from the holiday shopping season last year. Not to mention, today’s offer is $37 under our previous mention from August. If you’re planning to gift a 10.2-inch iPad this December, you can now grab a must-have accessory for even less, thanks to this early Apple Black Friday deal.

Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad (as well as some other devices noted below) into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience packed into its folio-style design. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. Get a better idea of what to expect from our hands-on review of the iPad Pro version.

