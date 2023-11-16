Since we already know what to expect from the best Apple Black Friday deals this year, today’s $100 discounts on M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards cement themselves as the best offers of the season. Both 12.9- and 11-inch models start from $199, and come joined by Amazon all-time lows on M2 Mac mini from $499. And speaking of early Black Friday deals, Twelve South has some discounted Mac and iPad stands at the best prices of the year. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on Apple M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your 12-inch M2 iPad Pro with Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for less than almost ever before. Now on sale for $249 shipped for the black model, today’s offer lands with $100 in savings from the usual $349 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $289 a couple of months back, and now a discount has arrived to deliver the second-best price cut we have ever seen. This is well under the fall Prime Day price of $299, as well. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Today’s early Apple Black Friday deal joins the ongoing price cut on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard. This smaller model is now also arriving at one of its best-ever prices thanks to a $100 discount, which delivers the same floating hinge design as the larger model at $199.

Apple M2 Mac mini Amazon lows now live

Amazon now has the M2 Mac mini back in stock, and better yet with a discount attached as part of these early Apple Black Friday deals. Now selling for $499, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $99 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. You can also save even more on the elevated 512GB model at $690, down from $799. This is a new all-time low, and the savings are matched over at B&H on both models. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Twelve South’s early Black Friday sale discounts Mac and iPad stands

The third phase of the Twelve South early Black Friday sale arrives today, this time putting its stands in the spotlight. If you’re looking to prop up a MacBook, iPad, or any other gadget, there are quite a few different price cuts live now. Just about everything is down to the best price of the year, with a particular highlight being the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand at $34.99. It typically sells for $60, and is now clocking in at 42% off. This is well below our previous $48 mention and marking the best price of the year.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]