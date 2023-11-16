While you can’t run Windows through Boot Camp on Apple Silicon Macs, there are still several ways to run Windows apps on Macs. But you can now also do the same on iPhone and iPad, using a new official Windows app.

Microsoft’s new app – which is currently available in beta form – lets you run a remote Windows PC and stream the output to your Apple device …

Run Windows on Mac, iPad, and iPhone

With Intel Macs, you could use Apple’s Boot Camp feature to directly install Windows on your Mac, running it in parallel to macOS. That isn’t possible on Apple Silicon Macs.

There are still a number of different ways of running Windows apps on Mac, including Parallels Desktop and Crossover. But the new Windows app brings the same ability to iPhone and iPad too – as well as a web version.

The app lets you access one or more physical and virtual Windows PCs. WindowsCentral reports.

Microsoft is launching the “Windows app” for iOS and the web, letting users access a Windows PC in the cloud from anywhere. The app is available in preview starting now, and lets you link up a Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, or Microsoft Dev Box PC […] The new app acts as a customizable home screen that incorporates all of Microsoft’s current Cloud PC services, as well as Remote Desktop and RDP connections. It supports multi-monitor setups, custom display resolutions, dynamic display resolutions and scaling, peripheral redirection, and more.

While that report doesn’t mention Mac, the Microsoft announcement confirms support.

Windows App is available for Windows, macOS, iOS and iPadOS, and web browsers.

The Windows option is presumably for PC users who need occasional access to a more powerful machine – or to share use of a remote machine with others.

Getting access

As the app is in beta, you can only access is via TestFlight – and Microsoft says Mac, iOS, and iPadOS access is on a first-come, first-served basis.

During the preview, we’re using TestFlight from Apple, which has a capacity limit. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. If you’re accepted into the preview from TestFlight, we might not be able to accommodate your availability for its full duration. As spaces are limited, we might rotate participants to reach a wider testing audience, so if there’s not capacity now, you may be able to join the preview at a later date.

You can find instructions here.