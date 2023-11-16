 Skip to main content

tvOS 17.2: Apple TV app upgrades its preshow trailers with ‘add to queue’ button

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Nov 16 2023 - 3:00 am PT
1 Comment
Add button overlayed on trailer

Before watching a show or film on Apple TV+, the Apple TV app will generally show a trailer for something else premiering soon as promotional material. With tvOS 17.2, that experience has now been upgraded with some extra convenient functionality.

The new interface is currently visible in the tvOS 17.2 beta seeds, and will likely roll out to the TV app on other platforms over time.

The preshow trailers would previously feature a simple ‘Skip’ button, that let user jump past the trailer to get to the content they intended to watch in the first place. If the user was interested in the show being advertised in the trailer, they would simply have to make a mental note to follow up later.

But now, the skip button has been joined by a new ‘Add’ button. Pressing Add directly adds the title to the user’s Up Next queue, allowing them to keep track of it and get notified when new episodes drop.

A small logotype of the show is also displayed above the buttons, which helps contextualize the action. Previously, you’d often have to wait until the end of the 15-30 second trailer to know what the show was actually called.

The changes come as part of a larger update to the TV app launching soon, which includes a new navigational sidebar and a rebranding of some of the content sections. On the iPhone version of the TV app, the Info and Up Next queue panes have also been added to the video player experience.

tvOS 17.2 is currently available in the developer and public beta channel. It will be released publicly for everyone before the end of the year.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.