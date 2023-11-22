Three features I’d love to see in iOS 18

iOS 17 was only just released in September with some major updates that we love, including customizable contact posters, additional Tapback replies, and voice note improvements. Not only that, but with the recent announcement that RCS messaging is coming to Apple later in 2024, it’s safe to say that iPhone users are going to be seeing some massive updates in iOS 18. That said, there are of course additional features I’d love Apple to implement in iOS 18 that would be huge wins for iPhone users. Head below the fold to read more.

I know it may be a bit early to be thinking about iOS 18, especially given that iOS 17 came out a few months ago, but consider these feature requests my holiday Apple wishlist.

Individual iMessage search

If you’ve ever tried to search a keyword in iMessage, you are familiar with the way in which your keyword search pulls up every single conversation that contains the keyword, no matter who you were texting with. The search doesn’t discern between iPhone and non-iPhone texts and goes as far back in your iMessages as it is able to when pulling up relevant conversations.

While the above screenshot shows my three most recent conversations that included the word “podcast,” when I tap “see all,” I get the entire text history of every time I’ve used the word “podcast” in a text, which just isn’t helpful.

What would be infinitely more helpful is if Apple allowed users to search within an individual text message rather than parse through someone’s entire text library. There are so many times when I know that I’ve discussed something specific with a particular person, and if I was able to search within that text to see what was said, I could have easy access to the conversation. WhatsApp allows for this search feature, and it works seamlessly.

WhatsApp Contact Card

WhatsApp in-text Search feature

Adding the ability to search iMessage individually could be added to someone’s Contact card, just like what WhatsApp implements, which would alleviate the need for having to dig back into your memory to remember specific excerpts of conversations.

Improved pinging

It gets a bit confusing (for me, at least) when trying to explain to people the need for Apple’s improved pinging across their devices – bear with me.

From your Apple Watch, you can ping your iPhone, and from your iPhone, you can (now, with iOS 17) ping your Apple Watch. We love this.

Pinging Apple Watch via Control Center in iOS 17

AirPods can be located in Find My, but only the AirPods Pro 2 can be pinged because there is a speaker on the case. And honestly I don’t even think Find My is that helpful, as demonstrated last weekend when I thought I left my AirPods (I have an older generation) at a bar because that was the last place I had used them, or at least, that’s where Find My suggested I look. However, after going back to the bar where they were (allegedly!) located, they were nowhere to be found, and it wasn’t until a few hours later that I realized they were probably in my friend’s jacket pocket… and I was right. All of that is to say, my “lost” AirPods weren’t lost at all, they were within 10 feet of my iPhone, and Find My wasn’t pinging them because they “weren’t connected.”

What I’d love Apple to do in iOS 18 is give us the ability to ping any Apple accessory from each Apple device, no matter the generation; if the technology is there, I want to be able to do it. From my Apple Watch, I want to be able to ping my iPhone and my AirPods, and from my iPhone, I want to be able to ping my watch and AirPods via a similar icon as seen in the screenshot above.

Scheduled iMessages

Lastly (for now), in iOS 18, I’d like Apple to implement the ability to schedule iMessages; technically, you can currently do this via a Shortcuts workaround or with several third-party apps, but I want the ability to do it right from my iPhone.

I’m a big Notes girl, using it as a checklist for things to get done in a day, and sometimes, those tasks may include sending birthday texts to loved ones (I know there are other ways to remind myself, i.e. Reminders or Calendar, but Notes is what works for me). How great would be if instead of having to jot down a reminder to send someone a birthday text, I could simply schedule it to be sent at 9:00 a.m. the day of their birthday? What if, then, iPhone asked me if I’d like to create a recurring Scheduled Message every year on that person’s birthday? The options are endless here.

The scheduled messages option is available for WhatsApp Business, but not for non-business WhatsApp users, and for once, Apple could lead here in the features department.

Wrap-up

While I am sure I could think of many more features and highlights for Apple to implement into iOS 18, I would be thrilled with any one of the three listed above.

What are your requests for iOS 18? Let us know in the comment section below!