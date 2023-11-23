This year’s Black Friday sale has the best prices we’ve seen on the latest iPads from Apple. The deals are just beginning to go live, but there are already some enticing discounts across the latest iPadOS tablets, companion Magic Keyboards, Apple Pencils, and more. You can head below for all of the best iPad Black Friday deals.

Thanksgiving Week is here, and so are the Black Friday deals on all things iPad. We’re tracking the best prices of the year on just about every sku in the lineup, all detailed below. We’ll be updating this list all week long, through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. You can of course find all of the best Apple deals over in our full roundup of the holiday shopping season, too.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad sees $100 discount

Amazon is now offering the best discount ever in on the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad. The 10th Generation tablet is now dropping down to $349 in all four colors of the Wi-Fi 64GB configuration. It’s down from $449, saving you $100 for the very first time. We last saw this model on sale during the fall Prime Day festivities at $380, with this year’s Black Friday discount offering an extra $31 in savings. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Plus, save on the companion Magic Keyboard Folio

Now for all of the signature accessories that turn one of the best tablets onto the market in one of the best portable productivity machines. Sure this may be one of the more entry-level experiences in the iPadOS lineup, but there are plenty of more pro-leaning accessories that help you make the most of your machine. A great place to start is the signature Magic Keyboard Folio, which is now also getting in on the savings at $169 from its usual $249 going rate. At this new all-time low, you’re scoring a 2-in-1 design that can magnetically snap off the keyboard while still delivering some protection.

10.2-inch iPad starts from just $230

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad for its best price ever. Black Friday is already living up to the excitment of offering the year’s best prices, and today’s discount on the most affordable iPad is proving that. It now sells for $230. That’s $99 off the usual $329 price tag and the very first time we’ve seen it under $249 – the previous all-time low. Also getting in on the savings are elevated 256GB capacity models as well as cellular configurations – both of which are now $99 off. Everything is an extra $19 under our previous mentions from earlier in the fall, too. Head below for some insight on how Apple’s entry-level tablet experience stacks up and why it’s worth a closer look.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and easily one of the best iPad deals this Black Friday season.

It comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Smart Keyboard Folio marked down too

Elevating the experience, Amazon now also discounts the companion Smart Keyboard Folio. This offers a physical typing experience for your 10.2-inch iPad for $79, down from the usual $159 going rate. We’ve seen some clearance offers roll out all year, but nothing quite like this. It’s a new all-time low at 50% off, and makes it so you can outfit yourself with a full iPadOS setup for just $309 when paired with the discount above.

Arriving with a folio style design, Apple’s in-house Smart Keyboard turns its latest 10.2-inch iPad into more of a workstation thanks to the physical typing experience. Pairing to your tablet via Apple’s Smart Connector, there’s no need to fuss with Bluetooth or recharging the accessory, either. That low price makes it one of the best iPad accessory deals around this year.

Save $100 on Apple’s M2 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards

Amazon is now offering a chance to outfit your 12-inch M2 iPad Pro with Apple’s official Magic Keyboard for less than almost ever before. Now on sale for $249 for the black model, today’s offer lands with $100 in savings from the usual $349 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $289 a couple of months back, and now a discount has arrived to deliver the second-best price cut we have ever seen. This is well under the fall Prime Day price of $299, as well. We fully cover what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Designed for both of the latest iterations of 12.9-inch iPad Pro, including the new M2 and original M1 models, Magic Keyboard arrives with the accessory’s signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port. The folio form-factor houses a backlit keyboard and the trackpad, which elevate the iPadOS experience.

Today’s discount joins the ongoing price cut on the 11-inch Magic Keyboard. This smaller model is now also arriving at one of its best-ever prices thanks to a $100 discount, which delivers the same floating hinge design as the larger model at $199.

We’re tracking one of the best iPad accessory deals now on the flagship Apple Pencil 2. Amazon is marking down the most capable iPad stylus in Apple’s arsenal to $89. It’s $40 off the usual $129 price tag, matching the second-best discount we’ve seen in the process. Today’s price cut is also one of the first discounts in months, notably coming within $4 of the all-time low from back in June.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Or go with the all-new USB-C Apple Pencil

The all-new USB-C Apple Pencil is seeing its first discount today. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the more affordable iPad stylus for $71. This is the only chance to save since it drummed up all kinds of commotion at launch last month, dropping from the usual $79 price tag. We’re expecting this to be the Black Friday price all of next week, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a rundown of what to expect, or head below the fold to see how it compares to the ongoing Apple Pencil 2 offer.

The new Apple Pencil with USB-C arrives as a more affordable stylus to use with the latest iPads. It sports the same build as the second-generation model that preceded it, just without some of the frills. There’s no magnetic charging, instead relying on the USB-C port that gives the accessory its name. It’ll still connect onto the side of your tablet with a built-in magnet, though, and makes another trade-off with the exclusion of pressure sensitivity.