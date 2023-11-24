 Skip to main content

Check out the Black Friday 2023 deals on GRID iPhone frames

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Nov 24 2023 - 1:46 pm PT
GRID iPhone frames

GRID specializes in repurposing devices such as the Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, transforming them into nostalgic art pieces through disassembly. The frames boast a sleek, contemporary design suitable for any home or office setting. During Black Friday 2023, GRID is offering special discounts on some of its frames.

Black Friday 2023 offers from GRID

You may have come across GRID’s frames before. For those unfamiliar, the company offers frames with various Apple products, including the original iPhone, iPhone 4s, iPad mini, and the first MacBook Air. It also has frames featuring other items like Nintendo’s GameBoy and an NES Controller.

The company has chosen three products to offer special Black Friday discounts, including GRID Classic Kits, which offers iPhone 4, iPhone 5, and iPhone 6 games in a single package. You can check out the offers below:

In addition to these products, GRID is also offering a 15% discount on many other frames, including GRID 1 with the original iPhone.

My first GRID product was the GRID 4S, which has become a notable decoration in my home. I also took a look back at the evolution of iPhone hardware using GRID frames, highlighting the progression from the iPhone 2G and iPhone 3GS to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7, in addition to the GRID iPad mini.

GRID’s Black Friday offers are valid until November 28. Check out the GRID website for more details.

