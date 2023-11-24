Proton Drive arrives for macOS with full end-to-end encrypted cloud storage

Proton has released a number of updates and new privacy-focused solutions this year including family plans, its end-to-end Proton Pass password manager, and more. Now the company has launched a native Mac app for its Proton Drive secure cloud storage.

Proton CEO Andy Yen shared all the details in a blog post:

Cloud storage is a critical piece of our mission to build an internet that protects your privacy and secures your data. It’s where you keep your most sensitive files, from personal photos to identity documents. Unfortunately, the leading cloud storage providers today can scan your data and don’t use end-to-end encryption by default. That’s why we’re pleased to announce that Proton Drive’s encrypted cloud storage is now available on all major platforms with the launch of our macOS app. In addition to Proton Drive apps for iPhone, Android, Windows, and web, we now offer Mac users a privacy-first alternative to Big Tech.

Proton Drive for macOS features

End-to-end-encryption including metadata

Seamless file syncing

Offline access and version history

Full end-to-end encryption by default

Menu bar access

Ability to sync any folder on your Mac with Proton Drive – coming soon

Andy highlights that with Apple, end-to-end encryption isn’t on by default for iCloud Drive (you have to enable Advanced Data Protection for that).

Along with Proton Drive using “end-to-end encryption for all your data across all devices”, it also does the same for all of your metadata like file names and date modification details.

Proton Drive for macOS is secured with “cryptographic signatures to guarantee file authenticity and prevent data tampering.” And like Proton’s other services, Proton Drive for macOS will be open source and is being independently reviewed.

Proton offers 1GB of free encrypted storage with other plans going from $3.50/month (when paying for 2 years) or $3.99/month (when paying for 1 year). The Proton Family plans included 3TB of storage starting from $19.99/month (when paying for 2 years).

You can download the new free Proton Drive for Mac (and other platforms) direct from Proton.