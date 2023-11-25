Cyber Monday is ushering in discounts across just about everything Apple sells, but Macs are one particular highlight. Everything from the latest M3 MacBook Pros to last year’s devices and more are taking the stage, including desktop machines and so much more. You can head below for all of the best Mac Cyber Monday deals.

M3/Pro MacBook Pro deals roll into Cyber Monday

Amazon is now offering its first chance to save on the new Apple 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Dropping the entry-level 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU model down to $1,449, today’s offer arrives after a price cut from its usual $1,599 going rate. This just launched earlier in the month, and is now already $150 off. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale for $1,649, down from $1,799. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’re still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac now starts from $1,199

B&H today has been ringing in the holidays a bit early and setting the pace with some enticing Apple discounts, which now includes the all-new 24-inch M3 iMac. Right now, you can drop the price down to $1,199. You’d more regularly pay $1,299, with today’s offer knocking $100 off. This is only the second discount to date, and matches the all-time low from a short-lived pre-order discount. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found that to be the case from my hands-on usage so far. But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs return to low prices

Best Buy today is offering the best prices yet on Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Airs. Both sizes of the portable machine are now up for grabs, with the newer and larger 15-inch M2 MacBook Air stepping into the spotlight first. It now sells for $999 after an extra My Best Buy member-exclusive discount applies, saving you a total of $300. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second time, too. You’ll find it over at Amazon for $1,049 (what you’d pay without being a Best Buy member). We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

If you’re looking for an even more portable way to bring home an M2 machine, Best Buy continues the best Mac deals over to the 13-inch counterpart of M2 MacBook Air. It now sells for $899 after that bonus My Best Buy code automatically applies, taking $200 off its usual $1,099 price tag. This is matching the all-time low for one of the first times, too.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple M2 Mac mini Amazon lows now live from $499

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock, and better yet with a discount attached. Now selling for $499 shipped, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $99 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. You can also save even more on the elevated 512GB model at $690, down from $799. This is a new all-time low, and the savings are matched over at B&H on both models. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form-factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. There’s that same compact build that has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio falls to $1,799

Joining the rest of the best Mac deals, the holiday savings are carrying over to Apple’s new M2 Max Mac Studio today courtesy of a discount at B&H. It now sells for $1,799 shipped and is dropping down from the usual $1,999 price tag for one of the first times. This matches the all-time low from back in September, and is only the second chance to lock-in this best-ever price. While you’ll have to do your shopping over at the authorized Apple retailer Expercom, today’s savings also continues over to some higher-end models that are as much as $440 off elevated configurations.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.