Alongside end-of-year recaps for Apple Books and Apple Podcasts, the full Apple Music Replay 2023 recap is also now available. This shows Apple Music users a breakdown of their listening data for 2023, including top songs, albums, artists, and more.

How to find your Apple Music Replay for 2023

You can find your Apple Music recap for 2023 by going to the Apple Music Replay website on your device: replay.music.apple.com.

On this page, you’ll find a “Highlight Reel” that recaps your Apple Music year-in-review statistics. This includes the total amount of time you spent listening to music, your top artist, top song, top album, and top genre.

Scroll down and you can also view a breakdown of your top playlists as well as more thorough lists of your top albums, songs, and artists. There’s also a new “Milestones” feature that shows when you crossed certain thresholds for the year.

Finally, Apple Music also generates an in-depth playlist of your top songs of the year. You can access your Apple Music Replay playlist for 2023 in the Music app on your iPhone. Just head to the “Listen Now” tab and scroll to the bottom. This is also where you can find your Apple Music Replay playlists for other years, dating all the way back to 2015 if you’re an OG Apple Music subscriber.

Apple Music Replay is available year-round, but today marks the launch of the more in-depth and customized “Highlights” feature. You can easily share this data on social media by tapping on the share icon in the bottom-right corner.

What about Spotify Wrapped? As of right now, there’s no word on when Spotify’s year-in-review recap will launch, but we expect it to be announced sometime within the next week.

What’s at the top of your Apple Music Replay charts this year? Let us know down in the comments.

