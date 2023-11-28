Three new Ikea sensors are being added to the company’s smart home product line-up, each set to cost less than $10.

None of them natively support HomeKit, but the company says that all support the $69 Dirigera hub, and has promised that will be upgraded to Matter at some point …

The three new Ikea sensors

Ikea announced the trio of sensors today.

PARASOLL Door and Window Sensor is designed for discreet mounting on windows and doors. This sensor notifies users when these access points are opened or closed, making them aware of any unexpected entries. VALLHORN Wireless Motion Sensor can be placed both indoors and outdoors. It activates lights upon detecting movement and offers personalised lighting with adjustable color and intensity settings. BADRING Water Leakage Sensor is to be placed near areas of water usage and notifies users upon detecting water leaks, through sending mobile notifications or activation of its built-in alarm. It minimizes the impact of water-related incidents through immediate notification so you can act right away. By connecting the sensors to the DIRIGERA hub, they trigger other smart devices, receive notifications in your mobile, or adjust lights to their preferences – all managed through the IKEA Home smart app, even remotely from outside the home.

The contact and motion sensors will go on sale in Europe in January, followed by the water sensor in April. The US has a more complex rollout:

Vallhorn motion sensor in January

Parasoll door/window sensor in April

Badring water sensor in July

Exact US pricing isn’t yet known, but all three are expected to cost less than $10 each.

Connectivity

All three products will offer both alerts and the ability to directly trigger Ikea light bulbs. Other connectivity requires the Dirigera Zigbee hub, which can interface with a wider range of smart home products. They are not compatible with Ikea’s older Trafdi bridge, which is effectively now obsolete.

However, HomeKit compatibility won’t be available until the hub is upgraded to support Matter. This was supposed to have happened almost a year ago, and Ikea still hasn’t provided a date.

On past performance, we can expect it to arrive at some point, but don’t hold your breath.