M2 Mac mini hits $479, OG Apple Watch Ultra now $659, Apple TV 4K, more

A new all-time low is dropping Apple’s M2 Mac mini down to $479. It’s $120 off and joining all of the other best Apple deals today, like the original Apple Watch Ultra at $659. And if you’ve been waiting on an Apple TV 4K discount, one has finally arrived for $115. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low drops Apple’s M2 Mac mini to $479

Amazon now has Apple’s M2 Mac mini back in stock and, better yet, with a discount attached. Now selling for $479 shipped, the entry-level 256GB/8GB configuration is dropping from its usual $599 price tag. It’s $120 off and marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. You can also save even more on the elevated 512GB model at $699, down from $799. This is a new all-time low, and the savings are matched over at B&H on both models. We detail what to expect from the experience in a recent hands-on review.

Apple’s M2 Mac mini refreshes a beloved form factor to feature its now previous-generation in-house silicon. So while this isn’t powered by the new M3 chip, it does mark the latest release from Apple in the lineup. That same compact build has made previous versions so popular amongst first-time Mac owners, as well as streamlined workstation users and homelabbers alike. The improved performance of the M2 chip also pairs with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a pair of USB-A slots, an HDMI output, and Gigabit Ethernet. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E and at least an 8-core CPU backed by a 10-core GPU and at least 256GB of storage.

Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t on sale for Black Friday, but now it is

If the Black Friday discount on the newer second-generation model wasn’t enough to win you over, today’s discount on the original Apple Watch Ultra just might be. Courtesy of Amazon, it drops down to $659 with an Alpine Loop band attached. It normally fetches $799 and has been selling for that lately – like all of Thanksgiving week. This is the second-best price yet and clocks in at within $30 of the all-time low from over a month ago. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra also sports a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There’s also a 100-meter water-resistance rating, as well as 36-hour battery life, dual-frequency GPS, and everything else you can read about over in our launch coverage.

As for how it compares to the new Apple Watch Ultra 2, you’re not missing all too much. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the fitness tracking experience, as well as the new pinch gesture recognition, but you’re largely looking at the same wearable as the discounted model above.

If you’ve been waiting on an Apple TV 4K discount, here’s one for $115

If you’ve been waiting for a discount this past week on Apple TV 4K, Cyber Monday finally has you covered. Right now, Woot is offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $115. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $64 from its original price tag, and is an all-around rare chance to save, period. The newer Apple TV 4K, by comparison, sells for $129 but lacks the Ethernet jack found on the discounted model today. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There are, of course, all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support, not to mention the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Plus, you’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote, as well.

