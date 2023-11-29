We’ve seen some impressive new Thunderbolt and USB-C monitors launch over the last year to compete with Apple’s Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. However, most monitors aimed at Mac users don’t support the MacBook Pro’s 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, even Apple’s displays. Now the Spectrum One arrived from Dough that offers an enticing 27-inch, 4K monitor with 144Hz refresh, USB-C with 100W power, an allegedly advanced glossy finish, and more.

A touch of background, Dough is the company formerly known as Eve (different from the smart home device company) that started in 2017. It saw some challenges that left many early customers frustrated. But it seems to have made things right with mass refunds and switched to the Dough brand to start a fresh chapter (via The Verge).

While previously focused mostly on the PC gaming market, Dough has been designing its new monitors to appeal to creative pros, coders, and even MacBook users – while still being great for gaming.

Almost all of the top Thunderbolt and USB-C monitors that pair well with MacBooks have specs like 4-6K resolutions, DCI-P3 support, strong I/O, single-cable connections, enough power output for Apple laptops, and more. But they don’t support the MacBook Pro ProMotion refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Even Apple’s newest Studio Display maxes out at 60Hz refresh.

On the flip side, most gaming monitors offering 144Hz or higher refresh use DisplayPort and/or HDMI for connectivity along with other trade-offs that aren’t ideal for MacBook use.

Now Dough has launched its new Spectrum One monitor that aims to blend those two types of monitors into something that’s a high performer for everyone.

Dough Spectrum One specs

27-inch display (nano IPS Oxide TFT LCD)

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (163 PPI)

16:9 aspect ratio

144Hz refresh rate (48-144Hz range)

Brightness: 450 typical, 750 nits HDR peak

98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB

HDR6 support

2x USB-C: 1x upstream USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 100W power delivery (supports DisplayPort 1.4) 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps with 15W power delivery

2x HDMI 2.1 input

1x DisplayPort 1.4

2x USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps

1x 3.5mm headphone jack

1x USB-B 3.1 Gen 2 up to 10Gbps

VESA 100 x 100mm (VESA standard, optional aluminum stand $99 extra)

Slim bezels

Works in landscape and portrait orientation

3-year warranty

Price: $599 or $699 with VESA, $698 or $798 with stand

The Spectrum One is available now direct from Dough and at BH Photo. You can grab the matte version starting at $599 with the glossy finish going for $699.

The optional aluminum stand is an extra $99 and Dough is also going to offer a Gorilla Glass version of the Spectrum one soon.

9to5Mac’s take

This is a really interesting new monitor. MacBook Pro ProMotion support, USB-C with 100W PD, robust I/O, DCI-P3 at 98%, and the optional “low-haze glossy finish” for what Dough says is an optimal viewing experience all sounds impressive starting from $599/699.

Until we can check this out in person, it seems like a couple of the main trade-offs to get all of that at a sub $1,000 price tag is a plastic build that’s also thicker than competitors. Of course, you’ll also need to be good with a 4K resolution compared to options from Apple and Samsung that offer 5K or higher.

But all in all, this seems like a compelling monitor for Mac and PC users alike. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments!