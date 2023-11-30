Apple Pay has shared its latest discounts when using the payment method for the holidays. Eight retailers are offering 10-40% off jewelry, clothing, pet food/supplies, hotel rooms, and more including Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Champion, Columbia, Chewy, and Hotel Tonight. Follow along for all the details on the Apple Pay holiday deals.

The new Apple Pay promo is live now through December 13. Apple detailed the new deals in an email to users with the tagline “Tap into holiday savings.”

Apple Pay holiday deals

All deals available through December 13, 2023

Apple also highlights that Apple Pay is now accepted at Bobbi Brown, Hanes, and Party City.

And here’s the fine print for the limited-time Apple Pay holiday discounts:

1. 40% off jewelry priced at $50 or more is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made when paying with Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout at banter.com/applepay or in-store. For web purchases, add promo code in “Shopping Bag” view before checking out with Apple Pay. To redeem offer in-store, show screenshot of promo code to salesperson upon checkout. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, service fees, extended service agreements, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers. Offer excludes personalized jewelry and piercing earrings.

2. $20 off a purchase of $100 or more with Apple Pay. This exclusive offer is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at champion.com. Code is valid online only, not applicable in stores. The purchase of E-gift cards is excluded from all promotional offers. Offer does not include taxes or shipping.

3. $5 off in-app offer is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at checkout in the Chewy iOS app. Minimum purchase value must be $5 excluding shipping and taxes to redeem the offer. Offer excludes gift card purchases. Offer can be combined with any on-site offers.

4. $25 off purchase of $150 or more is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible only on purchases made using Apple Pay as payment type at columbia.com. To use Apple Pay, first add items to cart, select view cart, and then check out with Apple Pay. Offer not available at any Columbia Sportswear brand retail or factory outlet stores. Star Wars™ and Disney™ collections are excluded from this offer. Offer may not be applied to prior purchases, combined with any other offer or discount, redeemed by Columbia employees, or applied to gift card purchases, applicable taxes, or shipping charges. Columbia and the Columbia design logo are registered trademarks of Columbia Sportswear NA. ©2023 Columbia Sportswear Company. All rights reserved.

5. 15% off your purchase is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at express checkout at compartes.com. To use Apple Pay, first add items to Bag, select Shopping Bag, and then select Apple Pay at Express Checkout to check out. Offer does not include shipping and handling, gift cards, or applicable taxes. May not be combined with other offers.

6. Extra 10% off all sale items and 10% off full-priced styles with Apple Pay. This exclusive offer is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT on purchases made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAY at coyuchi.com. Offer is not valid on previously placed orders and excludes e-gift cards, gift wrapping, taxes, and shipping. Offer can be combined with other discounts or promotional pricing.

7. 10% off with Apple Pay. This exclusive offer is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT on a hotel reservation made using Apple Pay and using promo code APPLEPAYHT at checkout in the HotelTonight iOS mobile app. This one-time use and non-refundable promo code is valid for a discount of 10% on the price of one reservation made during the offer period. By using the APPLEPAYHT promo code you are also agreeing to HotelTonight’s Terms of Service and Promotional Terms. HotelTonight reserves the right to any remedy, including voiding this code, in cases of suspected fraud, misuse, violation of our Terms of Service, or technical errors. The following rules apply: (i) Reservation must be paid for using Apple Pay at checkout on the HotelTonight iOS mobile app; (ii) valid only for U.S. residents; void where prohibited; (iii) code is not redeemable for cash, gift cards, or previous purchases; some properties are excluded. Enter promo code APPLEPAYHT at checkout to determine item property/offer eligibility; (iv) code cannot be transferred or combined with another offer, coupon, or discount and cannot be used by a customer with another active code on their account; (v) discount is calculated on the base reservation price before taxes and fees; (vi) reservation must be booked during the offer period, but the check-in date of the reservation may occur later; (vii) limit one per customer.

8. Extra 10% off your purchase is valid through December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Eligible on purchases made using Apple Pay. Discount will automatically be applied at checkout at theory.com and the Theory app. Discount may be in addition to an already discounted price of eligible items. Not applicable to shipping and handling charges, gift cards, or applicable taxes.

9. Exclusivity window expires December 13, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.