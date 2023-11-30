Following the introduction of the Stories feature earlier this year, the popular messaging app Telegram is now releasing more new features to its users. This includes the ability to repost Stories from other users and also channel suggestions. Read on as we detail what’s new in the Telegram update.

In a blog post, Telegram details what has changed with its latest update. After making Stories available to everyone (the feature was previously exclusive to Premium subscribers), the app now lets users repost Stories from other accounts. When you’re reposting a Story, you can add new content such as text and emoji.

The update will also show channel suggestions to users when they have finished exploring all the content on a channel they already follow. According to the company, the suggestions are based on both content and users who follow that channel.

Interestingly, this update also makes the voice-to-text feature available to everyone. For Premium subscribers, Telegram is rolling out custom profile colors and wallpapers for both people in the conversation. There are also custom reactions for channels and statistics for Stories.

Apple Vision Pro app

A few weeks ago, Telegram teased the visionOS version of its app, giving us an idea of how the app will look on Apple Vision Pro. Telegram is one of the first major developers to show off a visionOS app.

Based on the images, Telegram has ensured that the app follows all the visionOS design guidelines. The app is all translucent so that users have a sense of depth when using Telegram on Vision Pro. Rather than a traditional tab bar, the visionOS version of the app has a sidebar that provides quick access to contacts, calls, chats, and settings.

Telegram for iOS is available for free on the App Store. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device to get access to all the new features.