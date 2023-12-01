14-inch M3 MacBook Pro now $250 off, AirTags fall to $23 each, more

Wrapping up the work week we have a fresh batch of discounts on Apple gear. The shiny new M3 MacBook Pro is now $250 off when you score the 1TB 14-inch model, starting from $1,549. It comes joined by a lower than Black Friday price on AirTags at $23, as well as a chance to give the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $660. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 1TB now $250 off

Better than Black Friday pricing has arrived on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro. Courtesy of both Amazonand Best Buy, you can score the 1TB model with 8GB of RAM for $1,599 shipped. Both silver and space gray stylings are available, each of which drop from the usual $1,799 going rate. This is one of the first chances to save so far at either retailer, clocking in at $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below Black Friday and a new all-time low. Best Buy shoppers with a membership can score it for $1,549, saving you $250. We also just took a hands-on look at how the new Space Black package from Apple stacks up.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. There’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far. It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip.

You’re then still looking at a Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot – but did we mention all of that comes packed into a slick new Space Black colorway?

Best Buy is now offering the best price of the year on a single Apple AirTag at $23 shipped. Normally fetching $29, you’re now looking at a new 2023 low. This is $6 off the usual going rate and beating our previous Black Friday mention by an extra $1. We haven’t seen all too many discounts on AirTags over the past few months, with today’s clocking in as only then second this fall. We just recently explored how it’s a must-have for travel in a recent feature.

A slightly better value, right now you can bring four of Apple’s item finders to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. The AirTag 4-pack sells for $79.99 on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down to around $20 each – meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs above, it’s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

iPhone 13 Pro Max drops to $660

Wrapping up the work week, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished sale across a collection of previous-generation iPhones. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise you’ll have a $6 delivery fee added on. Amongst quite a few different iPhones from past years, one headliner would have to be the iPhone 13 Pro Max at $660. This is down from its original $1,099 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale in September for $90 more, and now today’s $439 discount makes it all the more compelling option.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro Max comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage for a closer look.

