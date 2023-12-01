Apple’s annual support for World AIDS Day this year includes donating all proceeds from in-app purchases in three popular games.

Apple is also suggesting the (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 9 and Sport Band combo as a holiday gift …

Apple has supported the (RED) Global Fund since 2006, with Apple’s contribution helping to fund HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the last 17 years, Apple customers have helped raise more than a quarter of a billion dollars, giving millions of people access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatment and HIV testing, and helping HIV-positive mothers prevent passing the virus on to their babies.

Apple is supporting the fund in three ways. First by promoting (PRODUCT)RED versions of a range of products.

Apple Watch Series 9, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13, and iPhone SE, and accessories, including the Silicone Case with MagSafe for the entire iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 lineups.

A portion of the sale price on all these goes to the Global Fund. Apple is highlighting the special edition Apple Watch S9 as a potential gift choice.

The world’s most popular watch is available in a (PRODUCT)RED aluminum case with a (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band. Powered by the new S9 SiP, Apple Watch Series 9 is packed with the most advanced health, fitness, and safety capabilities in Apple Watch to date, plus a magical new double tap gesture and Precision Finding for iPhone. New Palette and Solar Analog watch faces will also be available in red, joining Metropolitan, World Time, Numerals Mono, Gradient, Stripes, and Typograph in a collection of specially customized watch faces celebrating World AIDS Day.

Second, with a one dollar donation on any purchase made this week.

Now through December 8, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store location. Customers can buy any Apple product or accessory and help save lives.

Third, special in-app purchases for three popular games.

Beginning today through December 4, the App Store will donate all proceeds from select, exclusive in-app purchases for three amazing games — MONOPOLY GO!, Gardenscapes, and EA Sports FC Mobile — to the Global Fund, including playful avatars, cool shields, and star soccer players.

As usual, the company will also be highlighting World AIDS Day in Apple Stores, likely including turning the logo red.