Entire team behind popular iPhone video app Filmic reportedly laid off

Filmic is one of our favorite video apps for iPhone, but it might not be long for this world. According to a new report from PetaPixel, the entire team working on Filmic has been laid off by its parent company Bending Spoons.

As the report explains, Filmic was acquired by Italy-based app developer Bending Spoons in 2022. Bending Spoons was rumored to have gone through a round of layoffs last month, and those layoffs have been confirmed to PetaPixel by “sources close to the matter who asked to remain anonymous.”

On LinkedIn, Filmic founder and CEO Neill Barham’s profile reveals that he departed the company in November. This confirms that “the mass layoffs affected everyone at the company from top to bottom,” PetaPixel writes.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact there is no “mention of Filmic or its apps” found on the Bending Spoons website.

Bending Spoons has not addressed these rumors, but with PetaPixel reporting that the entire team working on Filmic has been laid off, it certainly seems like there’s no future for the app.

In its place, Blackmagic’s video and photography apps for iPhone have become incredibly popular. In fact, Apple used the Blackmagic Camera app to shoot its October special event entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.