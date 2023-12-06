MacWhisper transcription now up to 3x faster on Macs with Apple silicon

The awesome MacWhisper app for macOS recently got updated with a speed boost on Macs with Apple silicon.

The new version is said to be two to three times faster at transcribing audio into text with machine learning on the Mac. How are these gains recognized through an app update? The GPU.

That’s right. Pegging the graphics processing unit can make speech-to-text operations perform faster. Given the GPU’s role in AI advancements, has GPU become an outdated term?

Other changes recently added include better keyboard shortcut support:

You can now play and pause by pressing the spacebar. Added support for Undo and Redo in the segments view. You can now navigate between selected segments with the arrow keys on your keyboard. You can now select multiple segments and then hit ⌘+C to copy them as a whole to your clipboard

You’re in for a treat if you’ve been using MacWhisper and this update unlocks those performance gains. If you haven’t tried MacWhisper yet, download it for free and throw some audio at it to see Apple silicon at work.