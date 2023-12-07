 Skip to main content

25 free compute hours of Xcode Cloud per month extended for all Apple Developers

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Dec 7 2023 - 11:19 am PT
First announced at WWDC 21, Xcode Cloud is Apple’s continuous integration system for developers. In 2022, we saw Apple expand the availability to all developers and offer 25 free compute hours of service per month. Now Apple has announced it is extending the free compute hours of Xcode Cloud for all registered Apple Developers indefinitely.

Originally Apple said the free 25 compute hours/month of Xcode Cloud would run through 2023. And in August, it launched paid tiers for those who needed up to 1,000 hours of compute time per month.

Today in an Apple Developer post, the company shared that it is making the free 25 hours/month of Xcode Cloud standard starting in January 2024 with no action required by developers.

We’re pleased to announce that as of January 2024, all Apple Developer Program memberships will include 25 compute hours per month on Xcode Cloud as a standard, with no additional cost. If you’re already subscribed to Xcode Cloud for free, no additional action is required on your part. And if you haven’t tried Xcode Cloud yet, now is the perfect time to start building your app for free in just a few minutes.

As a refresher, here’s how Apple describes Xcode Cloud:

Xcode Cloud, the continuous integration and delivery service built into Xcode, accelerates the development and delivery of high-quality apps. It brings together cloud-based tools that help you build apps, run automated tests in parallel, deliver apps to testers, and view and manage user feedback.

You can check out all the details on Xcode Cloud on the service’s landing page. For those who need more compute hours, 100 hours/month runs $49.99, 250 hours/month goes for $99.99, and 1,000 hours/month is priced at $399.99.

