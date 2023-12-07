M3 MacBook Air coming early 2024, Beeper brings iMessage to Android, iOS 17.2 beta features

iOS 17.2 beta release candidate is here with a few surprise changes in store, while Apple formally retires the iTunes TV Shows and Movies apps in tvOS. An impressive new app called Beeper brings iMessage to Android in the right way. There’s also talk of an Apple-Paramount streaming bundle, and the M3 MacBook Air might be released sooner than we thought. Benjamin and Chance discuss it all.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep-tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Use code HAPPYHOUR23 to unlock a 30% discount for PIllow Premium. Download it from the App Store today.

Sponsored by HelloFresh: Use code happyhourfree for FREE breakfast for life! HelloFresh is America’s #1 meal kit.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

Ad-free version

You can get an ad-free version of 9to5Mac Happy Hour on Apple Podcasts each week for $5 per month or $50 per year.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com