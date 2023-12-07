 Skip to main content

M3 MacBook Air coming early 2024, Beeper brings iMessage to Android, iOS 17.2 beta features

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 7 2023 - 12:22 pm PT
iOS 17.2 beta release candidate is here with a few surprise changes in store, while Apple formally retires the iTunes TV Shows and Movies apps in tvOS. An impressive new app called Beeper brings iMessage to Android in the right way. There’s also talk of an Apple-Paramount streaming bundle, and the M3 MacBook Air might be released sooner than we thought. Benjamin and Chance discuss it all.

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

