Apple Podcasts app launching on Tesla vehicles next week

After being leaked earlier, it’s now official. The Apple Podcasts app will be available on Tesla’s in-car entertainment system with the holiday update, rolling out next week.

Podcasts app will be available for Model S, Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck owners. The app is free but the Tesla Premium Connectivity subscription is required to stream shows over the car’s cellular connection. Podcasts joins Music as the second Apple app on the Tesla platform. And it looks set to be a pretty full-featured release.

When the update rolls out, customers can find the Apple Podcasts app in their car’s App Launcher. Drag the icon to the dock at the bottom of the touchscreen to pin it for quick access later. Similar to Music app onboarding, users sign in by scanning a QR code on their iPhone to connect their Apple ID to the Tesla Podcasts app.

Apple today confirmed that all the key features of Apple Podcasts experience will be integrated inside the Tesla app.

That includes the Library and Listen Now tabs, which will include the synced Up Next queue. Playback state is synced across all devices, so you can start listening in your car and pick up where you left off from your iPhone when you arrive at your destination. The Browse tab lets users discover and explore the podcasts catalog from inside their vehicle, including recommendations and top charts.

Podcasts playback integrates with the Tesla’s Media Player, so you can control playback conveniently while driving. Apple Podcasts results will also appear in the Tesla’s unified search experience.

Apple Podcasts on Tesla will be available in 47 countries and regions, spanning 14 languages. The Podcasts app had previously ventured beyond Apple’s platforms with support for some Porsche cars and Amazon Alexa devices.