 Skip to main content

Apple Podcasts app appears destined for CarPlay-less Tesla

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Dec 7 2023 - 6:49 am PT
1 Comment
apple-podcasts-app-top-subscriber-charts

Apple’s Podcasts app appears to be coming to Tesla infotainment systems as an independent app in an upcoming software update, according to a new leak. This officially puts the Apple Podcasts app experience everywhere but Android.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

OK, maybe not everywhere. The Apple TV and Apple Music apps win out with versions on PlayStation and XBOX as well as smart TVs. Still, Apple’s Podcasts app hasn’t been exclusive to the Apple ecosystem since coming to Amazon Echo speakers as a natively integrated service in 2019.

For Tesla drivers who prefer Apple’s Podcasts app on iPhone, the native app will add independent playback with proper on-screen controls. Spotify is probably the best podcast player on Tesla’s platform today, unless you don’t mind being relegated to Bluetooth controls.

At this rate, Tesla’s app platform will have every app offered through Apple CarPlay without ever actually supporting Apple CarPlay. Apple Maps is probably the biggest omission for Tesla drivers who prefer the built-in iPhone navigation system. Apple Music arrived for Tesla a year ago.

Something else we’re looking for as the year comes to a close: a single automaker announcing plans to integrate next-gen Apple CarPlay. So far, just crickets.

For more Tesla coverage, be sure to bookmark Electrek.co. Also check out the 9to5Mac network of podcasts including the weekly Electrek pod and daily Quick Charge pod!

Via Not a Tesla App

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is bu…
Tesla

Tesla

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.