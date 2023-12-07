Apple Podcasts app appears destined for CarPlay-less Tesla

Apple’s Podcasts app appears to be coming to Tesla infotainment systems as an independent app in an upcoming software update, according to a new leak. This officially puts the Apple Podcasts app experience everywhere but Android.

OK, maybe not everywhere. The Apple TV and Apple Music apps win out with versions on PlayStation and XBOX as well as smart TVs. Still, Apple’s Podcasts app hasn’t been exclusive to the Apple ecosystem since coming to Amazon Echo speakers as a natively integrated service in 2019.

For Tesla drivers who prefer Apple’s Podcasts app on iPhone, the native app will add independent playback with proper on-screen controls. Spotify is probably the best podcast player on Tesla’s platform today, unless you don’t mind being relegated to Bluetooth controls.

At this rate, Tesla’s app platform will have every app offered through Apple CarPlay without ever actually supporting Apple CarPlay. Apple Maps is probably the biggest omission for Tesla drivers who prefer the built-in iPhone navigation system. Apple Music arrived for Tesla a year ago.

Something else we’re looking for as the year comes to a close: a single automaker announcing plans to integrate next-gen Apple CarPlay. So far, just crickets.

Via Not a Tesla App

