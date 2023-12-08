Apple Watch Ultra 2 now $69 off, Beats Studio Buds+ $130, Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe stand $100, more

Friday has a fresh batch of discounts live in the Apple world, with a chance to wrap up Apple Watch Ultra 2 under your Christmas tree for less at $730. As nice as this $69 discount is, there’s additional savings to be had as the Beats Studio Buds+ fall down to $130 in a new come in a new Cosmic Silver design. Plus, the first discount yet is live on Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe stand as it hits $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 lands under the Christmas tree for less

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $730. Today’s discount applies to the model with a Trail Loop band, and drops from the usual $799 price tag. It’s matching the all-time low for only the second-ever time and is $69 off. We last saw today’s sale price over the Thanksgiving Week festivities, and now the savings are back for those last-minute gifts. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage, and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Beats Studio Buds+ come in a new Cosmic Silver design at $130

The second-best price yet is now live on the new Beats Studio Buds+ at Amazon. That is, if you don’t mind socring the new Cosmic Silver stylings. That more recent colorway is down to $130 from its usual $170 price tag. It’s the second-best offer we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low set on Cyber Monday. It has only sold for less once before in the past, too. We’re still waiting for all of the colorways to go on sale – including that slick new transparent design – but if you’re not too picky on the design, you can lock-in one of the lowest prices yet.

Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Belkin’s new BoostCharge Pro 15W 2-in-1 MagSafe stand hits $100

Belkin just launched a new BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger earlier in the fall, and now the first chance to save on it is live. The 2-in-1 stand would typically run you $130, but now it drops down to $100. That’s $30 off and the very first chance to save on this new release that will begin shipping later this month. We break it down below the fold and over in our launch coverage.

Belkin’s new 2-in-1 charging dock takes a more premium build to its iPhone and Apple Watch charging abilities with an organic design that’s covered in a silicone exterior. It has a 15W main MagSafe pad that can hold your iPhone 15 both vertically and horizontally for StandBy, and even folds down into a more flat stand for docking a pair of earbuds. Around the back of the Belkin BoostCharge Pro then is an Apple Watch fast charging puck to round out the experience. Oh! And you’re also getting the charger and cable in the box for a complete charging kit right out of the packaging.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]