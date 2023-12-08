Holiday Deal Hub: Exclusive deals on the best accessories & apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac & more

To kick off the 2023 holiday season, 9to5Mac is bringing readers exclusive deals on some of our favorite accessories for iPhone, Mac, and more with our annual Holiday Deal Hub. That includes our featured deals: 40% off individual 1Password subscription plans and Topdon’s thermal camera for iPhone and iPad at $222 (Reg. $299) with code “TC002CODE“.

Read on for this year’s holiday deals for iPhone and Mac accessories, ranging from cases for MacBook and iPhone 15 to Apple Watch and MagSafe accessories, USB-C hubs, docks, and more. We’ll also be highlighting some of our favorite discounts to help upgrade your workspace or home office.

FEATURED: 1Password

Stay safe during the holiday shopping season with one of the best and easiest-to-use password management apps around. For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get an exclusive 40% off Yearly 1Password individual account subscriptions.

Available on Mac, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux, the 1Password person account includes unlimited devices, advanced security with authenticated encryption, PAKE, and

alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords. It also includes the company’s fantastic 24/7 customer support.

FEATURED: TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iOS (iPhone & iPad)

The TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iOS can turn your iPhone or iPad into an infrared thermal camera. The latest model includes clearer thermal images with an ultra-high resolution and superior clarity and quality. A 25Hz refresh rate enables this IR camera to read temperatures smoothly and produce less flickering. Adjustable sharpness and contrast make the field of view clearer and more detailed.

For a limited time, you can get the TOPDON TC002 Thermal Camera for iOS at $222 (Reg. $299) with code “TC002CODE“.

MORE DEALS:

Hyper

Hyper’s Holiday Deals are offering up to 50% off on the popular HyperJuice 245W Battery Pack, GaN Chargers, USB-C Hubs for M1, M2, and M3 MacBooks that support up to triple 4K extended displays, as well as USB4 / Thunderbolt Docks, and more.

Use code 9TO5MAC10 for an additional 10% off Hyper’s already deep discounts.

Totallee

Get an exclusive 30% off all of Totallee’s iPhone cases on its website with code 9TO5MAC or on Amazon with code 9TO5MAC30 (exp. 12/31/23).

TwelveSouth

Get 20% off TwelveSouth iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories with discount code 9to5Mac through Sunday, December 20th. The discount is good sitewide on the company’s website (excludes products that are out of stock but on pre-order, as well as products that are already on sale).

PureVPN

Get PureVPN with an exclusive 15% off all plans using code 9to5Mac. PureVPN is available on all your favorite devices, and the company recently launched a VPN app for Apple TV on tvOS 17.

CardPointers

Download CardPointers for free and start earning more from your credit cards. 9to5Mac readers can save 40% on CardPointers Pro’s annual and lifetime plans and get a $100 Savings Card, effectively making the lifetime upgrade free.

Bookmark this page and check back between now and the new year as we add new deals every week this month.