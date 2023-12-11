Apple officially delays two remaining iOS 17 features to 2024

Following today’s release of iOS 17.2, Apple has updated its website to officially delay two features that were previously promised as coming this year. According to Apple, iOS 17’s AirPlay in hotels feature and Apple Music collaborative playlists have been delayed to 2024.

As we’ve covered extensively, support for collaborative playlists in Apple Music was initially included in the early iOS 17.2 betas. Apple ended up removing the feature due to concerns about spam and abuse. Its website now says that the feature won’t make a return until 2024.

Meanwhile, Apple also says that iOS 17’s AirPlay in hotel rooms feature has also been pushed to 2024, missing Apple’s initial deadline of before the end of this year. When this feature is available, hotel guests will be able to connect an iPhone or iPad to an in-room TV by scanning a unique QR code.

Apple had initially said that the feature would “be available before the end of the year in select hotels, starting with brands from IHG Hotels & Resorts.”

Back in June, LG – apparently the world’s “leading provider of in-room hotel TVs” – announced that it had worked closely with Apple on the development of these new AirPlay features. LG says that AirPlay will come to its “Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs.”

Apple will likely release the first beta of iOS 17.3 soon, which could add support for these features. In the meantime, iOS 17.2 is available to all iPhone users now. Learn more about what’s new in our detailed coverage.

