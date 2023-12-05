Apple Music collaborative playlists not coming in iOS 17.2, likely due to abuse and spam problems

One of the headlining features of the first iOS 17.2 beta was support for Apple Music collaborative playlists. Apple then removed this feature with iOS 17.2 beta 4 last week, and unfortunately, it doesn’t return with today’s iOS 17.2 RC update.

This means that Apple Music’s collaborative playlists feature won’t debut in iOS 17.2 and has likely been delayed until 2024.

Collaborative playlist support for Apple Music was first announced at WWDC in June. The feature wasn’t included in the initial release of iOS 17 in September, but Apple promised it would be added before the end of the year.

When iOS 17.2 beta 1 added collaborative playlists support, it seemed like Apple was on track to hit that goal…until the feature was removed with iOS 17.2 beta 4.

Code seen by 9to5Mac suggests that Apple pulled collaborative Apple Music playlists from iOS 17.2 due to concerns around abuse and spam. Apple is still working on the feature and adding new precautions to cut down on these issues, including adding limits on how many “pending requests” a playlist owner can have.

But while that work continues, the collaborative Apple Music playlists feature isn’t expected to be included in iOS 17.2. Apple published the full release notes for iOS 17.2 today, and the feature isn’t mentioned.

Here are the new features for Apple Music in iOS 17.2:

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

iOS 17.2 will likely be Apple’s final major update of the year for the iPhone. It’s possible we may get another update focused on bug fixes, but any significant new features will be saved for iOS 17.3. The first beta of iOS 17.3 could be released before the end of the year, but the update won’t be released to the public until next year.

For example, iOS 16.3 beta 1 was released on December 14 last year and the update was released to everyone on January 23.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.