Apple has been running tests with iOS 17.2 beta since last month. In addition to the new Journal app, this version brings some other new features for iPhone and iPad users. With iOS 17.2 beta 4, which was released today to developers, Apple is finally letting users change the default notification sound. At the same time, the company has removed the shared playlists feature from Apple Music.

iOS notification sound

iOS 17 introduced multiple new ringtones and sound alerts. With this change, the default iOS notification sound has also changed, and the classic “Tri-tone” has been replaced by “Rebound.” However, the new sound is much quieter, and not everyone liked the change.

With the latest beta of iOS 17.2, Apple has added the option to let users change the default notification sound to whatever they want. This is the first time ever that iOS lets users change the notification sound used by most apps. The new “Default Alerts” option shows up within the Sounds & Haptics menu in the Settings app.

Users can choose between new and classic sounds, including “Tri-tone.” There’s also the option to set a Tone Store sound for notifications.

Apple Music collaborative playlists

As mentioned earlier, iOS 17.2 allows Apple Music users to create collaborative playlists. This way, subscribers can create playlists and let other people change the playlist by adding, removing, and reordering songs. However, it seems that this feature is gone in the fourth beta of iOS 17.2.

As noted by Aaron Zollo, the option no longer appears in the playlist settings in Apple Music after installing iOS 17.2 beta 4. It’s unclear at this point whether Apple has temporarily removed this feature or decided to push it back to another version of iOS 17. This could also just be a bug affecting iOS 17.2 beta 4.

More about iOS 17.2

iOS 17.2 includes changes to Tapback reactions and new widgets for the Clock and Weather apps. The update also enables recording Spatial Videos for Apple Vision Pro using iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple is expected to release iOS 17.2 to the public in December.