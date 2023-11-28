Apple releases fourth developer betas for iOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, and more

The fourth iOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, tvOS 17.2, and watchOS 10.2 developer betas are now available. The final version is expected to be ready in December. We’ll update you with any changes we discover.

iOS 17.2 is the first version to introduce Apple’s Journal app. Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:

Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps

Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts

Entries can be marked as important to standout

Prompts will inspire you to write

Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy

What’s coming in iOS 17.2?

As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.

The update also includes Spatial Video capture for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.