Apple releases iOS 17.2 RC, macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC, and more

Apple has released release candidate beta versions of iOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, macOS 14.2, and tvOS 17.2. The final versions are expected to be ready this month. We’ll update you with any changes we discover.
OS 17.2 is the first version to introduce Apple’s Journal app. Apple’s Journal app was first unveiled at WWDC 2023. The company said it would be released later this year rather than launching with iOS 17.0 and include these features:
- Uses on-device machine learning to create personalized suggestions for journaling – Suggestions API for other apps
- Includes photos, workouts, and interactions as prompts
- Entries can be marked as important to standout
- Prompts will inspire you to write
- Journal can be locked and is end-to-end encrypted for privacy
What’s coming in iOS 17.2?
- tvOS 17.2 beta brings new navigation sidebar to the TV app
- iOS 17.2 beta includes all-new Journal app; here’s how it works
- iOS 17.2 adds collaborative Apple Music playlists, new ‘Favorites’ playlist
- Apple debuts iMessage Contact Key Verification with iOS 17.2 beta
- iOS 17.2 adds one more function to the Action button on iPhone 15 Pro
As of the first beta release, we’ve seen new Weather widgets for Details, Daily Forecast, and Sunrise & Sunset on iOS and macOS, as well as a new analog clock on the iPhone and iPad. Books also has a new fast fade page turn animation option.
The update also includes Spatial Video capture for viewing on Apple Vision Pro.
