Flighty’s year-in-review features recap your flight history, delay stats, and more

Popular flight tracking app Flighty has been updated today with a collection of new year-in-review features. This includes your “2023 Flighty Passport,” breaking down all of your flight stats for the year. There are also new “Delay Report” and “Aircraft Report” year-in-review features as well.

Flighty’s year-in-review passport shows you a treasure trove of data on your flights for 2023. This includes your total number of flights, total flight time, airports visited, distance traveled, and more. Flighty uses a passport-style design for this data that’s made to be shown off on social media, and the app makes it easy to share to all of your favorite social networks.

New this year to Flighty are “Delay Report” and “Aircraft Report” features, which allow you to view data for 2023 as well as any prior years in which you used Flighty. The “Delay Report” feature shows you your delay percentage, hours lost to delays, and worst-performing airline. The “Aircraft Report” feature presents your top plane types, if you’ve ever flown the same tails, your favorite seat, and more.

Here are the full release notes for today’s Flighty update:

Introducing two new reports alongside our much-loved Passport which has returned for 2023. Visit the newly organized My Flight Log to find all 3 reports anytime. Delay Report: your lifetime on-time report, total hours lost to delays, and worst airline

Aircraft Report: your most flown aircraft, oldest ever plane, and if you’ve ever been on the same exact plane! Introducing charts, graphs, and summaries breaking down your every stat! Scroll down on any report – Passport, Delay Report, Aircraft Report – to find everything from your average flight length, to favorite seat number, cumulative early/late status, and much more. Tap to share and compare with friends.

You can head to the App Store and download Flighty for free. The app makes all of these year-in-review features available for free, and it can import data from your calendar. You’ll need to sign up for Flighty Pro to add flights that are more than 12 months old.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.