Ford CEO pokes fun at GM for CarPlay excuses, reiterates ongoing commitment

GM took another swing at justifying its decision to drop CarPlay support in future EVs and failed miserably. Now, in a clear swipe at GM, Ford CEO Jim Farley took to social media on Wednesday to reiterate Ford’s continued commitment to CarPlay.

I’ll refer you to my story from yesterday for the full details on GM’s latest reasoning for ditching CarPlay. The gist of the situation, though, is that GM believes removing CarPlay will mean that drivers use their phones less than they do now.

Ford has a different take on the situation, with Farley saying that CarPlay and Android Auto help encourage drivers to stay focused on the road.

“We’re committed to keeping Apple CarPlay & Android Auto. Ford customers love the features because they help keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel,” Farley said. “We work closely with Apple & Google to create a very high-quality experience for customers. And I think we have the best experience out there with SYNC 4A.”

You may also remember that last month, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan also called out GM’s decision to abandon CarPlay.

One thing missing from Farley’s comments today is any indication of Ford’s plans to support next-generation CarPlay. Apple’s website still says that vehicle announcements for next-gen CarPlay are coming “in late 2023.” The clock is ticking on that deadline.

Ford, however, is on Apple’s list of manufacturers who have signed on to support next-generation CarPlay:

Land Rover

Mercedes Benz

Lincoln

Audi

Volvo

Honda

Porsche

Nissan

Ford

Jaguar

Acura

Polestar

Infiniti

Renault

