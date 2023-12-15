 Skip to main content

Apple to pay $25 million to settle Family Sharing lawsuit; here’s who’s eligible for a cut

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 15 2023 - 1:27 pm PT
1 Comment

Apple will pay out $25 million to settle a class action lawsuit that alleged the company “misrepresented the ability to use its Family Sharing feature to share subscriptions to apps.” The lawsuit centered on how in-app subscriptions might not be shareable via Family Sharing, as Apple gives developers the ability to opt out of participating.

Apple says that Family Sharing lets you and up to five other family members share access to Apple services as well as Apple Books, iTunes, and App Store purchases. This class action lawsuit, however, suggested that Apple put a Family Sharing ad on apps that were not actually available via Family Sharing.

The initial court document explains:

Apple included this advertisement on all or virtually all of the available Apps’ landing pages from the time at which Family Sharing was first initiated through January 30, 2019.

However, not all Apps supported Family Sharing during that time period. Specifically, the vast majority of subscription-based Apps, which is a growing percentage of Apple Apps, cannot be shared with designated family members. They are available only to the individual user who downloads the App and sets up a subscription. All or virtually all of these Apps, however, included the statement that they support Family Sharing on their landing pages through January 30, 2019

According to the lawsuit, people were “induced to purchase Apple devices” thinking they were able to use Family Sharing because of Apple’s “deceptive and misleading practices.” In actuality, those people weren’t able to use Family Sharing for as many apps as they had initially hoped.

“Apple has made millions of dollars in fraudulent sales to individuals who Apple told were receiving up to six copies of an App when they were receiving only one,” the lawsuit alleged.

As part of the settlement, Apple has agreed to pay out $25 million, with $10 million of that going toward attorney fees. Depending on how many people file a claim, class members will receive up to $50 from the settlement (via MacRumors).

Here’s who’s eligible for the settlement: if you were enrolled in a Family Sharing group with at least one other person between June 21, 2015 and January 30, 2019, were a U.S. resident during that time, and purchased a subscription to an app (other than one published by Apple) through the App Store during that time.

Eligible class members have until March 1, 2024 to file a claim, and a final approval hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2024.

You can learn more and choose to receive a payment on the Family Sharing Plan lawsuit website.

AAPL Company

