Apple announces new ‘contingent pricing’ feature for App Store subscriptions

Apple has announced a new “contingent pricing” feature for subscriptions in the App Store. According to the company, this gives developers a new way to “attract and retain subscribers” by offering “a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription.”

In a post on the Apple Developer website, Apple explains:

Contingent pricing for subscriptions on the App Store — a new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers — lets you give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription

One of the more interesting aspects of this new contingent pricing feature is that it can be used for subscriptions from one developer or two different developers. For example, Apple explains that one developer could entice new users to join by offering a discounted rate if they’re actively subscribed to a subscription from a different developer.

Contingent pricing can be used for subscriptions from one developer or two different developers. For example, you might offer Ocean Journal premium subscribers the opportunity to subscribe to Mountain Climber for a discounted price of $4.99/month instead of the regular $5.99/month. Customers pay the discounted price as long as they remain Ocean Journal subscribers. Customers can discover these pricing discounts within your app, in off-platform marketing channels, and in planned placements on the App Store. Apple helps you manage implementation, providing customers with a seamless redemption and purchasing experience based on the contingent price proposition you provide.

Apple says that it’s currently piloting this new feature, and developers can sign up to be notified when more details are available in January.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.