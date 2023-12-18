Our sister site 9to5Google yesterday reported that Beeper Mini is now broken for most users – no longer allowing Android users to send and receive iMessages – after Apple took further steps to block the app.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is now calling on the Department of Justice to look into whether Apple’s action against the app amounts to “potentially anticompetitive conduct” …

Beeper Mini broken again – the story so far

Apple has consistently declined to make iMessage available on Android devices, viewing it as a key selling point for iPhone. There have been various attempts by third-parties to find workarounds for this, often with horrendous privacy implications. This included a sketchy approach by a previous version of Beeper back in 2021.

Fast-forward to this month, and Beeper Mini was announced. Of particular note, it didn’t require users to have an Apple ID – they could instead simply link their phone number to the service.

Apple quickly closed the loophole used by the app, and effectively said that it would take any further action needed.

Beeper fought back, with an update which worked, albeit now requiring users to create an Apple ID. Apple quickly killed that one too. The cat-and-mouse games continued, with the latest update being that Beeper Mini is broken for more than 60% of users.

Lawmakers want antitrust investigation

US senator Elizabeth Warren weighed in recently, accusing Apple of “squashing competitors.”

Green bubble texts are less secure. So why would Apple block a new app allowing Android users to chat with iPhone users on iMessage? Big Tech executives are protecting profits by squashing competitors. Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure.

Now a bipartisan group of lawmakers have stepped things up a notch by calling on the DoJ to carry out an investigation. Engadget reports.

A bipartisan group of US senators and representatives have urged the Department of Justice to investigate whether Apple violated antitrust laws by attempting to block Beeper Mini’s access to iMessage. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Mike Lee (R-UT), along with Representatives Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Ken Buck (R-CO), have asked an assistant attorney general to look into “potentially anticompetitive conduct” by Apple.

The four shared an open letter on X.

We are therefore concerned that Apple’s recent actions to disable Beeper Mini harm competition, eliminate choices for consumers, and will discourage future innovation and investment in interoperable messaging services. We also fear these types of tactics may more broadly chill future investment and innovation from those that seek to compete with existing digital gatekeepers. Thus, we refer this matter to the Antitrust Division to investigate whether this potentially anticompetitive conduct by Apple violated the antitrust laws.

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a real stretch!

Beeper took advantage of a security hole in Apple’s iMessage servers, fooling them into thinking that an Apple device was connected. Apple quite rightly viewed that as a hack, and promptly blocked it.

It is reasonable to expect both Apple and Google to permit easy messaging between their respective platforms, and the iPhone maker acknowledged this by finally agreeing to support RCS. But asking Apple to grant a third-party developer access to its proprietary messaging app is a whole other level.

I cannot possibly see Apple being found guilty of an antitrust violation simply by taking action to secure its servers after a flaw was exploited. As we recently argued, the RCS U-turn is almost certainly enough to satisfy antitrust requirements, even in Europe.