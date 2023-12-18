NordVPN app now available on Apple TV

With the tvOS 17 update, Apple TV now supports native VPN apps. Today, NordVPN launches its VPN app for Apple TV, allowing simple on-device setup to connect to its swarm of fast and secure servers.

Existing NordVPN customers can simply download the app from the Apple TV App Store. If you haven’t got an account, you can sign up here.

To get started, simply press the Quick Connect button on the screen and the app will coordinate with the operating system to install the relevant VPN settings and network configuration.

All network traffic is securely encrypted, and NordVPN uses the NordLynx protocol to ensure a fast connection speed. When active, you’ll see a VPN indicator in the Control Center on the Apple TV home screen.

Return to the NordVPN app if you want to customize settings like your preferred server location. You can select from a list of flags representing available countries, or use the search box to filter to a desired location by text (dictate using the Siri Remote).

This is especially useful for people who take their Apple TV boxes with them to hotels when travelling; with a VPN you can set your virtual home location and continue enjoying all the content on your home streaming services interrupted.

Before tvOS 17, VPN configuration on the Apple TV itself was not possible and users would have to install VPN clients on their WiFi router or similar intermediary hardware, which was fiddly and complicated. But now it’s straightforward.

NordVPN joins ExpressVPN, PureVPN and more VPN providers in offering an Apple TV client: see all the available options here. You can install VPN apps on Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, running tvOS 17 or later.