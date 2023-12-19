Gift the magic of Setapp: the ultimate Mac and iOS app solution

Introducing Setapp gift cards – the perfect way to gift the groundbreaking app subscription service brought to you by MacPaw. Setapp empowers Mac users with top-notch tools, allowing you to unleash your Mac’s full potential. Head below for a closer look.

Setup is the ultimate app collection

Founded in 2017, Setapp has quickly become the go-to solution for professionals and Mac enthusiasts alike.

With Setapp, you gain access to an unparalleled collection of 240+ apps that are meticulously curated by our dedicated team. Whether you’re a designer, a software developer, or simply in need of the perfect photo editing tool, Setapp has you covered. These apps are handpicked for their quality, functionality, and relevance.

Say goodbye to the hassle of purchasing separate licenses! Setapp offers you all these apps for just one flat monthly fee of $9.99. And here’s the best part: App updates are absolutely free, and you’ll never have to deal with annoying ads or in-app purchases. It’s the ultimate value, saving you from spending up to $8,000 on individual licenses.

Give the gift of efficiency

With Setapp e-Gift Cards, you can choose the perfect subscription type to fit any budget. Our convenient online delivery ensures that even last-minute gifts are thoughtful and practical. Give the joy of checked-off to-dos, the magic of saved time, and the satisfaction of conquering daily digital challenges. This season, give a gift that won’t gather dust – Setapp is the perfect fit for anyone with a Mac or iOS device.

What sets Setapp apart?

App discovery: Explore and discover new apps beyond your usual toolkit.

Explore and discover new apps beyond your usual toolkit. Cost efficiency: Eliminate the need for individual licenses with a single subscription fee.

Eliminate the need for individual licenses with a single subscription fee. Convenience: Download and install apps with just a few clicks, saving you time to devote to what truly matters.

Download and install apps with just a few clicks, saving you time to devote to what truly matters. Cross-platform compatibility: Extend your projects to iPhones and iPads with iOS companion apps.

Unique features to love

AI-powered search: Find the most relevant tools with synonym suggestions, custom keywords, and more.

Find the most relevant tools with synonym suggestions, custom keywords, and more. Recommendation engine: Get personalized app suggestions based on your preferences and user ratings.

Get personalized app suggestions based on your preferences and user ratings. Collections: Ready-made app kits to speed up common tasks.

Ready-made app kits to speed up common tasks. AI assistant: Powered by chatGPT and Setapp’s pre-trained model for instant solutions and answers.

Powered by chatGPT and Setapp’s pre-trained model for instant solutions and answers. AI search supports multiple languages: in English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), Italian, and Ukrainian.

This holiday season, give the gift of efficiency, productivity, and endless possibilities with Setapp. 'Tis the season for the magic of having an app for that!

