Apple reminds devs to ‘Get ready’ for Vision Pro as launch nears

We’re nearly within a two-month window of when Apple is expected to launch its Vision Pro headset. Amid the run-up, Apple is sending out reminders to developers to “Get ready” with a list of tips for finishing up Vision Pro apps.

Last week, we saw Apple release the seventh beta of visionOS alongside the iOS 17.3 beta. And we recently heard about Apple planning retail staff training for the headset set for mid-January.

With that in mind, expectations for the Vision Pro launch are now set for sometime between late January and February. That window was shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who sees it as a near certainty.

With between about 30 to 60 days until launch, Apple is encouraging developers to get their visionOS apps fine-tuned with some pointers in a new email titled “Get ready.”

Apple’s tips for visionOS development

Make sure you’re running the Xcode 15.2 beta

Test thoroughly

Take advantage of the Unity beta

Ask for feedback from Apple

Check out the visionOS landing page for devs

Last week, we saw some media outlets get another experience with Vision Pro, this time viewing their own spatial videos.

And my colleague Chance Miller also got to test out Vision Pro earlier this year; here’s his full experience:

Here’s the full email Apple just sent to devs:

Get ready.

Here are some tips for getting your apps in great shape for visionOS.

Get the latest software. Download Xcode 15.2 beta (released last week), which includes the latest visionOS SDK and Reality Composer Pro.

Test thoroughly. Use the visionOS simulator in Xcode to experience various layouts and lighting conditions, and create tests and visualizations.

Developing with Unity? Remember to take advantage of the latest Unity beta to build and test your apps.

Get feedback from Apple. If you have a compatible app on TestFlight or the App Store, review our checklist, then submit a request to have it evaluated directly on Apple Vision Pro.

Most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are also included in visionOS, which means nearly all iPad and iPhone apps can run in visionOS, unmodified. Customers will be able to use your existing apps on Apple Vision Pro when it becomes available early next year. Learn how to check for compatibility.

And if you’re new to spatial computing, we can help introduce you to the infinite canvas of visionOS.

There’s so much more to come — and we can’t wait to see what the next year brings.

Top image via Apple