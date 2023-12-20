 Skip to main content

Bloomberg: Vision Pro production moving at full speed, February launch planned

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Dec 20 2023 - 12:28 pm PT
Get your wallets ready. Bloomberg reports that Apple is ramping up production of its impending Vision Pro headset. The current goal is for the first units to be ready by the end of January, with a retail launch planned for February.

Mark Gurman writes that Vision Pro production is “running at full speed” in Apple’s factories in China and has been for several weeks.

Production of the new headset is running at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month, the people said.

The report does note, however, that “last-minute production hiccups or other snags” could still impact Apple’s timeline. Still, the company has a clear goal in mind and is currently on track to meet that goal.

Gurman also reiterates some of the ways Apple is prepping for the Vision Pro launch in the United States. This includes inviting retail employees to Cupertino for Vision Pro training, prepping retail stores for demos and fittings, and encouraging developers to prepare their apps for visionOS.

Are you planning to buy Vision Pro when it launches in February? In a recent 9to5Mac poll of 4,500 readers, 64% of people said they aren’t going to buy Vision Pro, while 21% said they are, and 15% said they haven’t made a decision just yet.

