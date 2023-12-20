Globetrotter lets you easily revisit and share your travel memories

Apple’s Photos app does a great job of creating memories of events such as trips. However, it lacks some advanced filters that would make the experience of reliving these memories much more interesting. With the Globetrotter app, users can better enjoy their memories based on data from photos and videos taken with the iPhone.

Revisit memories with Globetrotter

Globetrotter works as an alternative to Apple’s Photos app, but with features designed to help users filter out specific moments. The app’s main screen lets you browse your entire photo library, but here users can also pick a specific date in the calendar to see the photos and videos taken that day – something that would be very useful in Apple’s Journal app.

This makes it much easier to find memories of a specific day, as you don’t have to scroll through all your photos. Similar to Apple’s Photos app, Globetrotter also has a dedicated memories tab, so it highlights things like photos and videos captured exactly one year ago.

But the app’s main focus is to help travelers revisit their trips. In the Highlights tab, Globetrotter provides details of which countries you’ve visited based on the geolocation data in your photo library. It also shows these countries on a map that you can share with your friends. There’s also interesting data such as how many photos you’ve taken per year.

In this same tab, users will find a cool integration with Apple Maps that identifies important landmarks you’ve captured around the world, and even shows them in 3D. When you tap on a landmark, you’ll see all the photos and videos you’ve taken there.

But my favorite feature is Event Routes, which essentially creates a path on a map showing where you’ve been based on your photos and videos. All this information can be shared with your friends via other apps. There are also widgets available, and none of the information is sent to any servers for privacy reasons.

Download it now

Globetrotter is available on the App Store for iOS, watchOS, and macOS. The app is free to try, but then it requires a subscription or a paid license. Let us know what you think of the app in the comments section below.