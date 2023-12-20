Remember Super Mario Run? The auto-running platform game from Nintendo’s biggest franchise, which is available for iOS and Android, got a big update today with a special event. During this event, players will find Wonder Flowers in the Toad Rally competitions. Read on as we detail what exactly changes with this update.

Wonder Flowers comes to Super Mario Run

For those unfamiliar, a Wonder Flower is a new power-up flower that was added to the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, released exclusively for Nintendo Switch in October. In the game, once a Wonder Flower is collected, the player is teleported to an alternate reality where some of the mechanics are different.

In Super Mario Run, Wonder Flower’s effects are more limited. Players will see a lot of golden Goombas that can be defeated when you run over them during a Toad Rally competition. At the end of the race, you earn stamps based on the number of golden Goombas you’ve defeated after collecting the Wonder Flower.

After unlocking a number of stamps, the game offers you exclusive statues. There are four different statues that can be unlocked over the course of the game.

However, there’s one thing to keep in mind. According to Nintendo, the addition of Wonder Flowers to Super Mario Run is part of a temporary event to promote the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder game. The event will last until March 15, 2024 – then the Wonder Flowers will disappear from the game.

Super Mario Run was announced in September 2016 during the iPhone 7 keynote, as the game was exclusive to iOS. It was the first Nintendo game available for a mobile platform. The game is available for free on the App Store – make sure you have the latest version installed on your device to get access to Wonder Flowers.